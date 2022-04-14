Gunter's Tarpley signs with Samford for basketball

GUNTER — In the middle of the gym floor where she not only scored so many points but also put in countless hours of work, Alyssa Tarpley’s future changed in just a matter of moments when she signed her letter of intent to play basketball for Samford University.

She committed to the Division I program in Birmingham, Ala. in the middle of January over SMU and offers from Colorado State, Abilene Christian and Northwestern State on the next step of her athletic journey.

“It was definitely a hard decision because SMU was only an hour away. I feel like the distance is going to be worth it,” Tarpley said. “I had a great relationship with the coaches from the start. The campus was amazing. Everything just fell into place. It just felt right.”

Her two-year run at Gunter has been full of success and accompanying accolades.

During her junior year she helped lead the Lady Tigers to a 26-6 record and reach the region final for the first time since 2002, coming up one win short of the state tournament after a loss against Ponder. It was the first time Gunter had been past the first round since 2014. Tarpley averaged 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

This past season, she helped the Lady Tigers earn a second-straight District 11-3A title, this time sharing the top spot with Pottsboro, and finish with a 27-9 record and making it to the region quarterfinals before losing to Edgewood. It was the first time since 2001-02 that the Lady Tigers had consecutive appearances in at least the third round.

“The playoff runs were great but the family atmosphere of the program is something I’ll never forget,” Tarpley said.

Tarpley averaged 16.9 points, notching the 1,000th point of her career early in the season, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

In both of those years she was named the 11-3A Most Valuable Player, a Class 3A all-state selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and a 3A all-region and all-state choice by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Tarpley was a varsity player for two seasons at Allen, including during her freshman year on a state semifinalist, before leading the Lady Tigers in the second half of her high school career.

“I was more nervous about moving into a new school. By the time basketball season came around, it was really promising and it turned out to be,” Tarpley said.

Samford went 13-17 overall this past season and 7-7 in the Southern Conference. The Bulldogs lost against top-seed Mercer in the semifinals of the SoCon Tournament.

During an abbreviated 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs went 14-11 overall but 11-2 in the Southern Conference to win the regular-season crown and made the WNIT consolation semifinals.

Samford was 18-14 overall — a 10-win improvement over the prior season — and 10-4 in conference play and won the SoCon regular-season and conference tournament titles when the 2019-20 season was halted due to COVID-19.

It was the third time the program, which was started in 1997, qualified for the NCAA Tournament. The other two times were in 2011 and 2012.

“That’s super exciting to see they’re always competitive, fighting for the top spot in their conference,” Tarpley said. “You want to be a part of a program that’s winning all the time.”