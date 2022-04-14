Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Calendar

Through May 1 – Texas South Zone Spring Turkey Season.

Through May 15 – Texas North Zone Spring Turkey Season.

April 16-May 16 – Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 22-May 14 – East Texas spring turkey season (including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar Counties).

April 23 - Texas Team Trail Tournament out of Catfish Bay Marina. Pre-registration closes at 5 p.m. on April 21. For information, visit www.texasteamtrail.com

April 30 - Madill High School Fishing Team Fundraiser Tournament. For information, call (918) 688-0453.

May 3 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

May 14 - Future Bass Trails Team Tournament out of Alberta Creek. For information,

call Joe Copeland at (580) 504-7320 or visit the website at www.futurebasstrails.com.

May 19-22 - Simms Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on Lake Fork. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

June 7 -- Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

June 25 - Future Bass Trails Team Tournament out of Alberta Creek. For information,

call Joe Copeland at (580) 504-7320 or visit the website at www.futurebasstrails.com.

Notes

Happy Easter weekend from the Herald Democrat Outdoors staff…In bass fishing news from last weekend's Major League Fishing Toyota Series event on Lake Texoma, presented by A.R.E. and Outlaw Ordnance, what was originally scheduled to be a three-day event turned into a single-day, winner-take-all derby on a very crowded Lake Texoma. After officials cancelled the first two days of the event to inclement weather and high winds – a first in Toyota Series history -- Rick Harris of Del Rio, Texas brought five bass to the scales, including a last gasp 6-pound, 11-ounce fish, that gave him a total of 21-pounds, 13-ounces, good enough for the $41,500 win. In the runner-up spot was Calera, Okla. pro Jeff Reynolds, who weighed five bass at 18-13, good enough for the 2nd place check of $16,500…Look for a more in-depth report on the Toyota Series event last weekend, and the high school bass fishing derby that produced a number of local state qualifiers, in next week's Herald Democrat Outdoors…Jason Christie, the talented Oklahoma bass pro who won the 2022 Bassmaster Classic last month, continued his winning ways last weekend when he captured the Bassmaster Elite Series event on Tennessee's Chickamauga Lake. With a four-day total of 73-pounds, 7-ounces, the Park Hill, Okla. resident won the event by finishing more than 3.5 pounds better than runner-up Brock Mosley's 69-15. In winning the event, Christie captured his eighth overall B.A.S.S. title, boosted his 2022 earnings to more than $400,000 dollars, and boosted his career earnings to $1.7 million and counting….The 2022 Major League Fishing Heavy Hitters event wrapped up on Thursday at Lake Palestine near Tyler, Texas. As of press time, Ott DeFoe had a 12-ounce lead over Justin Lucas as the event's Championship Day wound down. Look for full details in next week's Outdoor Notes…

Hunting Reports

Local longbeard hunting enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the start of the Texas Eastern Turkey season in another week—which includes Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties—opens up. When the law comes off the 2022 season, it will run from April 22 through May 14… In Oklahoma, hunters are going to have trouble sleeping tonight on the eve of the Sooner State’s 2022 season, which starts tomorrow morning and runs from April 16 through May 16…On the North Texas side of the Red River, success has reportedly been hard to come by so far in the early days of the 2022 spring turkey season in Texas' North Zone for Rio Grande gobblers. One longtime hunter in the region describes the action as pretty poor right now, hoping for better days in the weeks to come...

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temp is 55 degrees; and the lake is 1.72 feet low. John Blasingame of Adventure Texoma Outdoors tells TPWD that striped bass are surfacing and chasing bait in recent days, so the birds are up and working the west and north end of the lake, close to where the Red River and the Washita River feed in. The Texoma guides says that small males and box sized fish are on humps and ledges right now, while the deeper water is holding bigger fish. Alabama-rigs and swimbaits are working, and the time for the slab bite is approaching…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is lightly stained; water temp is 57 degrees; and the lake is 0.42 feet low. TPWD reports that blue and channel catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fished near and in submerged structure. Largemouth bass are good in spawning areas on spinnerbaits and swimbaits in submerged timber. White bass are fair on slabs…At Lake Fork, bass are good with some fish on spawning beds according to guides Marc Mitchell and Jason Hoffman. The guides say that windy banks and points are good with Chatterbaits, spinnerbaits and shad-hued squarebill crankbaits fished in 1-4 feet of water. Some good fish are tight to big wood as the pre-spawn transition pushes shallow, particularly on Xcite Green Pumpkin Lizards fished in 2-4 feet of water…Staying on Lake For, guide Jacky Wiggins says that “Lake Fork crappie fishing is finally starting to feel like normal spring fishing. This past week the crappie really started to show up in the normal springtime areas, in numbers. With the lake level still six feet down, those fish (that) we typically see in 10-18 feet are more like 5-13 feet this year. Big fish (are) ready to spawn (and) are being pulled for the bottom of timber in those depths.”… There is no fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation this week as the rainbow trout fishing moves towards its seasonal end as waters warm up. Expect to still find a few willing rainbow trout for a few more weeks, particularly on PowerBait, inline spinnerbaits, and small spoons. For fly anglers, use caddis dry flies, nymphs, and midges, especially near channel seams and near rocks sitting in the streambed of the low flowing river…On the Texas Gulf Coast, Capt. Doug Stanford of Pirates of the Bay Fishing Charters says that bull and slot redfish are good at the Fina Docks on shrimp. Sheepshead and black drum are fair on live shrimp. And flounder are good in Piper Channel on live shrimp…

Tip of the Week

Looking for a little bit of Good Friday reading material as the 2022 Easter weekend begins? Then how about a look back at last fall’s deer season, which had hunters in many parts of the nation talking about a strange rut and difficult hunting season. As it turns out, according to Dr. James Kroll, the Dr. Deer personality on North American Whitetail TV, a NAW magazine columnist, and professor emeritus from Stephen F. Austin State University, there were some reasons for that. If you’d like to read his column, “What Happened to the 2021 Rut?”, visit NAW’s website at https://www.northamericanwhitetail.com/editorial/what-happened-to-2021-rut/459469 .