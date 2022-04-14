Austin College women's water polo rises to No. 4 in national poll

Herald Democrat

After sweeping all four opponents this past weekend to improve to 10-7 overall and 9-1 against Division III opponents, the Austin College women's water polo has landed at No. 4 in the latest Division III Top 10 poll for the highest ranking in program's history.

The 'Roos defeated Wittenberg, Macalester, Carthage and No. 9-ranked Augustana by a combined margin of 65-17, including a 19-0 win over Carthage for the first shutout in program history. That was enough to boost Austin College up two spots from No. 6. That tops the program's previous best ranking of No. 5 earlier this season.

Austin College has locked up the No. 1 seed in the CWPA West Region Tournament, which will take place in Grove City, Pennsylvania next weekend.