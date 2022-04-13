Tom Bean breaks ground on indoor activity center

The Tom Bean ISD continued to enhance the high school campus with the groundbreaking ceremony for its new indoor activity building, a facility that has been dedicated to the memory of one of the school district’s biggest supporters.

The Jesse Farrer Indoor Student Activity Center is slated to open about a year from now and the first step in that process came exactly one year to the day that Farrer passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on April 7, 2021.

Farrer was a member of the Tom Bean school board and had served as the president since 2017. Both of his daughters, Abby and Chloe, participated in athletics and would have benefitted from such a multi-purpose building during their high school careers.

“Jesse Farrer was so respected in this community. Everything he did was to serve others. He talked with me about this a long time,” Tom Bean superintendent Kelly Lusk said. “He wanted something for every kid in this district, in this town. He wanted to see kids involved.”

Now future Tom Bean students will have a facility to help enhance their extra-curricular activities.

The building will have a turf surface that is 160 feet wide and be 35 yards long for 25 yards of a football field with the 10-yard end zone.

“The model we used is Leonard’s. It’s not over the top. It’s basic needs,” Lusk said. There’s kind of a checklist of goals the board gave me. This was a priority. There were higher priorities but once they were done this was the logical next step.”

The location will be a swath of land on the east side of the school’s vocational building that sits behind the east stands and press box at Tomcat Stadium.

“It’s something the band can practice in. It’s something the junior high kids can use. We can have community events there,” Lusk said. “It’s for more than just athletics. We wanted something the school can grow into.”

The cost of the project, which is budgeted for $2.2 million, did not go through a bond and did not involve any tax increase.

It is the latest addition to the school district after upgrades and renovations totaling $4 million that included a new entrance to the football stadium, upgraded restrooms, an enhanced concession stand, new ticket booths and a controlled entryway as well as a brand new parking lot, new bleachers on the west side and a new track around the field.