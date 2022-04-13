Tennis Roundup — Gunter, Whitewright have state qualifiers

Herald Democrat

TYLER — Gunter sophomore Parker Hoel won the Class 3A Region II boys singles title while the boys doubles duo of sophomores Jacob Tackett and Jackson Rue and Whitewright junior Danielle Slack are also headed to the 3A state tournament after runner-up finishes at regionals.

The Class 3A state tournament is at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio on April 26.

Hoel earned a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Blue Ridge’s Jacob Stroman in the championship match at Cascades County Club. It was a rematch of the District 11-3A title match and this time Hoel came out on top.

He survived his semifinal match, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, against Keene’s Elias Lopez to reach the final.

Hoel opened with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lone Oak’s Seth Lynch and then beat Lucas Rhoades of Callisburg, 6-1, 6-3, in the quarterfinals.

Whitesboro’s Henning Kneller opened with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Lone Oak’s Tate Paxton but lost to Stroman, 6-1, 6-0, in the quarterfinals.

Tackett and Rue were the region runner-up after a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Braden Buchanan and Vincent Rodriguez of Chapel Hill in the final.

The duo had a 6-3, 6-3 victory in the semifinals over Daingerfield’s Levi Allen and Dustin Rawls, who took third place and that clinched the second berth at state for Tackett and Rue.

Tackett and Rue opened with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory against Barrett Martin and Heath Parker of Edgewood before a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7) victory over Whitesboro’s Mason Case and Kyler Bowley in the quarterfinals.

Case and Bowley had advanced out of the first round with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Keene’s Cole Ford and Noah Lewis.

Slack advanced to state in girls singles after she won a playback, 6-0, 6-1, against Callisburg’s Julia Torres.

It is the second straight appearance at state for Slack, who went in girls doubles last spring.

She lost in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-1, against eventual champion Clare Wong of Queen City and then won the third-place match, 6-0, 6-0, against Edgewood’s Ella Tyler to get a spot in the playback when Torres lost to Wong, 6-0, 6-1, in the final.

Slack opened with a 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Whitesboro’s Allison Muntz and then had a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the quarterfinals over Maypearl’s Addyson Crouch.

Gunter’s Caroline Marshall lost in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-3, to Torres after opening with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Keene’s Kate Rodriguez.

In girls doubles, Gunter’s Alyana Jeffs and Tiana Jeffs lost in the first round, 6-1, 6-2, against Meredith Baker and Gracie Cates of Edgewood.

Class 5A Region II

MELISSA — The Sherman doubles team of Ian Mahjoobi and Hector Rodriguez reached the boys doubles quarterfinals at the Class 5A Region II Tournament at the Z-Plex Texas Sports Village.

Mahjoobi and Rodriguez started the tourney with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Hallsville’s Luke Bryant and John Larry before a 6-1, 6-1 loss to top seeded Ray Saalfield and Carl Newell of Highland Park.

Class 2A Region II

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Tioga had three entries compete at the Class 2A Region II tennis tournament at the Richland Tennis Center.

In boys singles, Tioga’s Logan Westbrook lost in the opening round, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1, against Hico’s Angel Gonzalez while Evan Ballinger lost his first match, 7-5, 6-3, against Erick Zendejas of Hico.

In boys doubles, Cameron Byler and Carlos Vega suffered an opening-round loss, 6-2, 6-1, against Honey Grove’s Cort Gardner and Hudson Stroud.