Rogers named Storm softball interim head coach; Faubion put on leave

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State announced that Courtney Rogers has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Rogers, in her sixth season as an assistant with the program after a standout career with the Savage Storm came to an end in 2016, was elevated after Ron Faubion was placed on leave by the University.

Faubion has been at Southeastern since 2004 in his second stint with the school. He led the Storm from 1997-2000 and then spent two seasons at Missouri Southern and a year at Texas A&M-Kingsville before returning.

He has a 970-471 overall record in 25 seasons with six conference titles and 11 national tournament appearances. In 22 years at Southeastern he went 848-431.

The Savage Storm (22-21, 13-11) start a Great American Conference series at Ouachita Baptist on Friday.