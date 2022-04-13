Lady Cardinals inch closer to playoffs after win over Lady Panthers

POTTSBORO — The end of the regular season is in sight and only one playoff spot has been claimed in District 11-3A.

Five teams are still alive with three games remaining and as berths get clinched, it may come down to two things – strong pitching performances and unsung heroes.

The Pottsboro Lady Cardinals checked both of those boxes as they moved closer to locking up their first postseason trip since 2018 thanks to a pair of clutch hits from Riley Condron out of the eighth spot in the order that backed Aly Malone’s one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks in the second-place Lady Cardinals’ 6-1 win over the fourth-place Bells Lady Panthers.

“This was a huge game for us. This district is such a challenge,” PHS head coach Phil Shope said. “There’s tough teams all around us.”

Condron was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored, Emma Hughes was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored and Kayci Schiltz was 2-for-3 for Pottsboro (18-5, 8-3), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Blue Ridge on Friday. The Lady Cardinals are tied with Whitewright for second in the standings with three games remaining, including their match-up on Tuesday night.

Kylee Beach doubled for Bells (13-13, 6-5), which travels to Howe on Friday. The Lady Panthers are trying to hold off Bonham for the final playoff spot. Bells is ahead by a game and they will square off on Tuesday night.

“That’s a good lineup,” Shope said. “You’ve got to expect them to put the ball in play. She’s been so good – I’ve coached some pretty good pitchers and she’s as calm as I’ve seen. She doesn’t let anything bother her.”

Beach led off the game with a double to center field and moved to third on a two-out wild pitch but was stranded there as Malone was in the process of striking out six straight and retiring 12 consecutive batters until the start of the fifth inning.

Emma Downing and Tatum Daniels reached on errors that put them in scoring position. Riley Rolen drove in Downing with a groundout to short and it was a 3-1 game. A strikeout and bunt attempt kept the margin there.

Malone worked around a one-out error in the sixth as the Lady Panthers finished with four base runners. Beach’s double was the only ball to leave the infield.

She got all the run support she needed by the third inning when Pottsboro built up a 3-0 advantage.

The Lady Cardinals used two-out rallies in the second and third innings to get on the board.

“The bottom of the order delivered,” Shope said. “We’ve had different ones down there. We’ve settled on a few and they’re getting the job done.”

In the second, Angelica Esparza singled to left, moved to second on a wild pitch and Condron followed with an RBI hit to left.

A pair of errors kept the third inning alive and Pottsboro made Bells pay for the mistakes. Malone had an RBI single to left before Hughes plated Leah Kaska with a hit to right.

After the Lady Panthers had trimmed the deficit, the Lady Cardinals not only restored the gap but extended it in the sixth. Hughes started the inning with a single up the middle, Esparza walked and Condron brought both home when she tripled to right center.

Schiltz hit a comebacker and everyone was safe on a fielder’s choice before Emily Pittman flew out to right. An error on the relay trying to get Condron going back to third to tag up allowed her to score and Pottsboro had a five-run cushion heading to the final inning.