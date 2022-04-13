Diamond Roundup — Denison baseball survives in extra innings

Herald Democrat

PRINCETON — Preston Paulson was 3-for-3, including the go-ahead double in the eighth inning, and scored twice as the fourth-place Denison Yellow Jackets outlasted Princeton, 5-3, in eight innings in District 10-5A action.

Canaan Farley Jr. allowed an earned run on eight hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk in seven innings, Ty Kirkbride was 2-for-5 and scored, Zane Bellows singled, drove in a run and scored, Peyton Johnson singled, walked and drove in a run and Garland Parker singled and drove in a run for Denison (12-12, 5-4), which moved a game behind Rock Hill and Wylie East for second place and stayed a game in front of Sherman and McKinney North.

The Jackets will host rival Sherman at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Humberto Cortes was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Princeton (3-16, 1-8).

Softball

District 11-3A

Blue Ridge 8, Howe 3 (9)

In Howe, Shelbee Taylor was 3-for-4 with a double and scored during the Lady Bulldogs’ loss in extra innings against Blue Ridge in district action.

Kennadi Barrett was 2-for-4 and scored, Kamry Snapp was 2-for-4 and walked, Kaitlyn Fuhr was 2-for-5 and Chloe Scoggins singled, walked and drove in a run for Howe (5-18, 3-8), which hosts Bells on Friday.