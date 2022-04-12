Collinsville run-rules Lindsay to stay atop 10-2A standings

COLLINSVILLE — Normally when a pitch changes a game, it comes based off the swing by the batter. But the Collinsville Lady Pirates saw their re-match with the Lindsay Lady Knights take a turn in their favor when Carli Cornelison started rubbing her right shoulder.

“Even before that, she was kinda feeling around,” first-year Collinsville head coach James Ramsey said. “She didn’t look comfortable.”

Just four batters into the bottom of the first Lindsay was forced to make a pitching change and the Lady Pirates took advantage as the first 14 batters reached safely in Collinsville’s 17-2 victory in three innings in District 10-2A action.

Shelby Derzapf was 4-for-4 with a double, four RBI, scored three times and earned the win, Devyn Elvington doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Haidyn Bryson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Abby Martin walked three times, drove in a run and scored twice and Bella Hall singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored for Collinsville (13-8, 9-1), which is off before ending the regular season next week at Alvord and at Muenster.

Kyla Metzler singled and drove in two runs while Corinn Schully and Cornelison singled and scored for Lindsay (9-9, 7-2).

The Lady Pirates and Lady Knights were tied with Muenster in the loss and both face the Lady Hornets down the stretch in a battle for the 10-2A crown. The winner in this one would have a chance to control its destiny in that regard.

Collinsville’s only district setback was a 22-12 decision against Lindsay in the first meeting. The Lady Pirates were determined to make sure there wasn’t a repeat performance.

“We were really motivated to play well,” Ramsey said. “We didn’t play well at all the first time — eight errors, seven passed balls. We wanted to get off to a fast start and the kids did a good job of that.”

Despite falling behind before stepping to the plate, Collinsville immediately erased that deficit. Audrey Miller walked, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Derzapf’s double to center before Elvington and Tessa Vannoy walked to load the bases.

On the 2-1 pitch to Vannoy, Cornelison immediately grabbed her right shoulder. Following a delay and a warm-up pitch, she stayed in the game. But a wild pitch tied the score, Addisyn McDonnell was hit by a pitch and Audrey Light and Martin walked to force in runs.

Jenna Parkhill took over in the circle and Hall greeted her with an RBI single to left that made it 5-2 and Bryson followed with an RBI hit to right. Miller’s single up the middle brought in another run and it was 9-2 on Derzapf’s two-run single to center.

“They threw multiple pitchers last time so we figured we’d see it again,” Ramsey said. “If we’re facing someone who’s not throwing strikes, we have to be patient.”

Another walk loaded the bases and Vannoy received a free pass to force in a run. McDonnell’s RBI single included an error that pushed the margin to 12-2. Vannoy scored on a wild pitch to put 13 runs on the board before the first out was recorded.

Collinsville reloaded the bases on a pair of walks, Bryson had an RBI single before another wild pitch extended the score and Derzapf drove in a run with a single up the middle for a 16-2 margin by the time the frame finally ended.

All told it was 22 batters, nine walks, eight hits and two hit batters in the half-inning.

Collinsville loaded the bases with one out in the second when McDonnell was hit by a pitch and Martin and Hall walked with one out but the Lady Pirates came away empty on a force at home and a groundout to short.

Elvington enacted the run-rule when she doubled into the left-field corner after Derzapf singled to open the third and was in scoring position on a wild pitch.

The Lady Knights jumped to a 2-0 advantage five batters into the game. Schully singled with one out, taking advantage of her second chance when she initially grounded out on an illegal pitch, and Cornelison singled with two outs before Metzler’s two-run single to left.

Derzapf worked around a one-out hit by Cassidy Tackett in the second and Caylee Cheaney beat out a grounder to short with one out in the third but was doubled off to end that inning.