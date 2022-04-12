College Roundup — Holifield 2nd, Storm Golf 5th at GAC Championship

Herald Democrat

Holifield Second, Storm Golf fifth at GAC Championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Jordan Holifield turned in his best round of his Great American Conference Tournament, ending up tied for second and helping Southeastern to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.

The Savage Storm had a combined total of 293 in the third and final round on the way to a total of 891. It was the program’s best finish since 2017 when Southeastern was third.

Harding was three shots ahead in fourth. Arkansas Tech was third with an 873 while Henderson State and Southwestern Oklahoma State tied at the top with an 867.

Holifield ended with a two-under par 70, posting five birdies with three of them over the final five holes offsetting three bogeys that opened his back nine. His total was 215, one stroke off the lead.

His second-place finish is the second-best by a Storm golfer behind only Zach James winning the 2018 individual title.

Dalton McGinnis carded a 76, bringing his total to 222, which was tied for 17th.

Justice Hartman shot a 70 for his final round. He carded a pair of birdies on the front nine before adding three more on the back nine. His ended at 227, which was good for 25th.

Trent Zorgdrager and Jesse Rouse posted matching final round scores of 77.

Zorgdrager’s finally total was 230, which tied for 29th, while Rouse closed at 233 and tied for 35th.

Southeastern baseball loses to OBU

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Reid Rice homered, drove in two and scored twice during Southeastern Oklahoma State’s 16-6 loss against Oklahoma Baptist in non-conference action.

Cameron French was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Matt Miles was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored twice, Blake McQuain homered and Damon Burroughs singled and drove in a run for the Savage Storm (26-13), which hosts a series against Ouachita Baptist starting on Friday.

Storm women's tennis 2-0 in GAC play

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s tennis opened Great American Conference play with a pair of dominating victories, taking down Henderson State, 7-0, before a 6-1 win over Ouachita Baptist at the Southeastern Tennis Complex as the Savage Storm improved to 14-5 overall and 2-0 in conference action.

In the win over HSU, the duo of Vanessa Cozamanis and Sara Gonzalez posting a 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles, followed by a point-clinching 6-3 win at No. 3 by Vanessa Nitu and Elizaveta Tregubova.

Tregubova quickly pushed the lead to 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-0 win over the Reddies' Tirzah Bailey at No. 4.

Georgia Hosking followed with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Vinda Teally in the five position before Cozamanis sealed the victory with the clincher at No. 6 with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Gonzalez quickly pushed the lead to 5-0 by downing Erica Jagguernauth 6-0, 6-3.

Nitu followed with a 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 2 and Skye Royall finished the sweep with a 6-2, 6-4 win at the No. 1 spot in the lineup.

Southeastern swept its way to the doubles point versus Ouachita Baptist, beginning with a 6-0 win by Cozamanis and Sara Gonzalez at the No. 1 position.

Hosking and Royall followed with a 6-1 win at No. 2 before Chantal Lozano and Rhythm Aswal closed out the doubles sweep with a 7-6 (5) win at No. 3.

Hosking struck first in singles play, pushing the lead to 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Shelly Davilus at No. 5.

Tregubova quickly followed suit at No. 4 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Clarisa Valenzuela to take the lead to 3-0.

Nitu provided the clincher with a 6-1, 7-5 win at No. 2 over Makeilah Turner.

Royall pushed the score to 5-0 with a 6-4, 6-1 win at the No. 1 position over Austynn Crocker.

OBU picked up a win at No. 6 but Gonzalez earned a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 win at No. 3 to make the final score 6-1.