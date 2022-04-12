Baseball Roundup — Sherman walks off against North; Bells wins big

Herald Democrat

Connor Clark scored on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the seventh to complete the Sherman Bearcats’ comeback with a 5-4 walk-off victory against McKinney North in District 10-5A action at Sherman High School.

Clark singled, walked and scored twice, Logan Williams homered and walked, Paxton Samuelson was 2-for-2, walked and scored twice, Trevor VanSant singled and drove in two runs and Landon Gutierrez allowed two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and four walks for Sherman (8-11, 4-5), which moved into a tie with McKinney North (9-8, 4-5) in the standings and a half-game behind Denison for fourth place.

The Bearcats travel to Denison on Thursday night.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 5, Aubrey 3

In Van Alstyne, Luke Juarez was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice as fourth-place Van Alstyne beat second-place Aubrey in district action.

Dakota Howard was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Cade Milroy doubled and scored, Weston Johnson singled and drove in a run, Weston Holbert singled and scored and Blake Skipworth allowed an earned run on six hits with five walks and three strikeouts before Caden Whitley threw the final inning and two thirds to get the save for Van Alstyne (13-5, 3-4), which hosts fifth-place Anna on Friday night.

Caden Liebenstein was 2-for-3, walked and scored for Aubrey (17-6, 6-2).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 8, Valley View 7

In Whitesboro, Greyson Ledbetter was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice as the second-place Bearcats held off Valley View in district action.

Maxx Parker singled, drove in three and scored, Jace Sanders singled, walked and drove in two, Jake Hermes doubled and drove in a run and Torran Naglestad singled, drove in a run and scored for Whitesboro (15-4, 8-1), which plays at Valley View on Friday.

Wyatt Isbell was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBI and scored twice for Valley View (1-16, 0-9).

Ponder 15, S&S 0 (5)

In Ponder, Landon Lewis singled during S&S’ loss against Ponder in district play.

Kota Richardson and Josh Pittner also had hits for S&S (8-12, 3-6) which hosts Ponder on Friday.

Kade Irons was 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored for Ponder (11-9, 3-6).

District 11-3A

Bells 15, Howe 5 (5)

In Howe, Koehler High was 4-for-4 with three RBI and scored twice as second-place Bells defeated Howe in district action.

Landan Morse was 2-for-2 with a homer, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times, Colt Stone was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Ben Burleson doubled, drove in three and scored, Cooper Smith doubled, drove in two and scored twice and Lane Kendrick doubled, drove in a run and scored for Bells (13-5, 6-3), which stayed tied with Pottsboro in the standings. The Panthers host Howe on Friday.

Luke Lopez was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Austin Haley was 2-for-2, walked, drove in a run and scored and Garren Lankford doubled, drove in two and scored for Howe (7-11, 3-6), which fell two games behind fourth-place Whitewright in the chase for a playoff spot.

Pottsboro 2, Blue Ridge 0

In Pottsboro, Justin Burk scattered seven hits and a walk to go with 11 strikeouts as the second-place Cardinals beat fifth-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Jake Kubik doubled and drove in two, Jaxson Jester was 2-for-3 with a double, Jay Bradley doubled and Ryan Hicks and Jett Carroll scored for Pottsboro (15-6, 6-3), which plays at Blue Ridge (11-7, 4-5) on Friday.

District 11-2A

Tom Bean 17, Savoy 0 (4)

In Savoy, Alex Sanchez threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk as second-place Tom Bean run-ruled Savoy in district action.

Gage Moore was 3-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Dustin Hickman was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Grayson Finney singled, drove in two and scored, Braylin Barrett singled and scored twice, Owen Langford singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Gavin Hamilton singled and drove in two for Tom Bean (7-11, 6-3), which has the district bye on Friday before playing at Tioga on Tuesday.