Sherman hires Hodges as boys hoops coach

The new Sherman head boys basketball coach has gotten a pretty good look at the program he will be inheriting as Jake Hodges moves from a spot on the opposing bench to the head spot on the Bearcats’ sideline after the SISD announced his hiring.

Hodges has been an assistant at McKinney North, which was one of Sherman’s district victories this past season as the Bulldogs were on their way to a third-place finish in the standings. North ended up 23-10 after a 49-42 loss against Frisco Heritage in the bi-district round for the program’s 12th straight postseason appearance.

“I always remember walking off the floor and thinking they were good kids,” he said in a statement released by the ISD. “SHS has kids that are talented and there’s so much potential in the program.”

Hodges replaces Jordan Marks, who stepped down in early March after compiling a 44-78 record without a playoff appearance in four seasons. A McKinney graduate, Hodges has eight years of coaching experience that includes stops at The Colony and Plano High School before his time at McKinney North.

“With the new high school facility, you can tell that the community is really embracing the growth and the change and doing what’s best for the kids,” he said. “I want what’s best for all Sherman ISD students. I’m going to hold them to high standards, but I want what’s best for them. We’re going to pay attention to details, we’re going to work hard, and we’re going to grow as people in pursuit of winning basketball games.”

The Bearcats went 13-20 this past season and 3-11 in 10-5A action to place seventh in the standings. Sherman swept rival Denison to go with that win over McKinney North. But the Cats also had four district losses by five points or less which kept them from challenging for a playoff spot.

Sherman made the playoffs in each of the seasons prior to Marks’ arrival but suffered bi-district losses to Justin Northwest, which went on to the state tournament each season. The program is still seeking its first postseason victory since 2013. Sherman’s last deep playoff run was to the region semifinals in 2009.

The latest realignment released by the University Interscholastic League in early February has Sherman in District 13-5A with Denison, Greenville, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa and Princeton for the next two years.

“We are excited about Coach Hodges’ energy, knowledge and experience and we can’t wait to get his whole family here to join the Bearcat family,” Sherman athletic director Bob Jones said.