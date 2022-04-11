Sherman bass fishing duo lead state tournament qualifiers

Herald Democrat

Led by the top-five finish of Sherman’s Libbey Cernero and Addey Kuhn, several Texoma schools had state qualifiers after their performances at the Texas High School Bass Association regional tournament, which was held on Lake Texoma.

Participants who finished in the top 131 advanced to the state championship on Lake Belton May 14-15.

Cernero and Kuhn finished fourth with five fish totaling 16.63 pounds. They were 0.20 pounds from third. Aubrey’s Jessie Weger and Jacie Weger won with a total of 20.67 pounds.

Pottsboro’s Jett Mackey and Grayson West were 29th with a total of 10.45 pounds while Dalton Stand was 103rd with 4.59 pounds.

Tioga’s Logan Westbrook and Tanner Yant were 43rd at 8.53 pounds.

Gunter’s Jacob Hales and Jake Schafer were 48th with a total of 7.79 pounds, the team of Logan Hill and Laker Lee were 54th with a total of 7.15 pounds, the team of Nathan Nelson and Lane Dophied was 57th at 6.75 pounds, the team of Trevor Wright and Kane Bolt were 92nd in 5.22 pounds and the team of Reid Brackeen and Brodee Parker was 109th with 4.44 pounds.

Whitesboro’s Keely Hartless and Kinsey Emmert were 52nd with 7.36 pounds and Clayton Knight and Kyle Cunningham were 63rd at 6.48 pounds.

Van Alstyne’s Grant Wittman and Brennen Jackson were 65th with 6.35 pounds, the team of Tanner Santee and Sergio Castillo was 69th at 6.07 pounds, the duo of Ryland Jennings and Sean Wilson were 89th with 5.27 pounds, the team of Kyle Greve and Austin Earnhart was 96th with 4.95 pounds, the team of Jenna Pharr and Caitlyn Rasor were 116th with 4.3 pounds, right in front of Foster Cataldie and Riley Dancer at 4.29 pounds.

Sherman’s Hunter Purser and Creed Dobbs fell one sport short of state at 132nd with 3.71 pounds, 0.03 pounds from advancing.

Gunter’s Colson Wood and Nate Kreichbaum were 144th with a total of 3.34 pounds and the team of Robert Hanes Jr. and Antonio Latham were 191st at 1.77 pounds.

Whitesboro’s Maddie Luton and Conner Markham were 157th with a total of 2.7 pounds.

Bells’ Cooper Smith and Jacob Aaron were 179th with a total of 2.16 pounds.

Sherman’s Derek Baker was 196th with a total of 1.64 pounds.