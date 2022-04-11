Diamond Roundup — Gunter baseball clinches playoffs; TCS softball wins

Herald Democrat

WHITEWRIGHT — Mason Sadler was 2-for-3 with a pair of triples, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times as first-place Gunter clinched a playoff spot with a 17-6 victory in six innings against fourth-place Whitewright in District 11-3A action.

Trey Oblas was 2-for-4 with a homer and scored three times, Cade Dodson was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Kaden Rigsby singled, walked, drove in three and scored twice, Carter Layton singled, walked twice, drove in four and scored, Landon Pelfrey singled, drove in two and scored, Zach Boland walked, drove in two and scored and Isaac Villanueva did not allow an earned run on nine hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks for Gunter (20-1, 9-0), which hosts Whitewright on Friday night.

Deegan Bement was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Ethan Powell was 2-for-3 and scored, Shane Davis doubled and drove in two and Tyler Trapp singled, drove in a run and scored for Whitewright (8-13, 5-4).

Softball

District 11-3A

Gunter 12, Leonard 1 (5)

In Leonard, Skylar Pogue was 3-for-3 with a triple, a pair of doubles, walked, drove in five and scored twice as first-place Gunter run-ruled Leonard in district action.

Keeli Sweet was 3-for-3 and scored, Hayden Fox was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Rhyan Pogue was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Olivia Eft doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times and Sarah Beth Jackson singled, walked and drove in a run for Gunter (17-6, 11-0), which can clinch the district championship with a win at Whitewright on Friday.

Cambree Frome doubled and drove in a run for Leonard (4-15, 1-10).

Bonham 4, Whitewright 3

In Whitewright, Kiley Anderson singled, walked and scored twice during second-place Whitewright’s loss against fifth-place Bonham in district action.

Raygan Latimer doubled, walked and drove in a run, Emma Robinson doubled and scored and Madie Rohre allowed three earned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks for Whitewright (15-6, 8-3), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at home against first-place Gunter on Friday.

Paizly Vaught was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored for Bonham (16-9, 5-6).

District 15-2A

Trenton 14, Tom Bean 3 (6)

In Trenton, Delaney Hemming singled, drove in a run and scored during fourth-place Tom Bean’s loss to first-place Trenton in district action.

Madison Holmes singled, walked and scored and Emmy Pennell singled and scored for Tom Bean (9-9, 4-5), which hosts Dodd City on Thursday night.

Jamie Boggess drove in five runs for Trenton (18-4, 9-1).

TAPPS Division IV District 1

Texoma Christian 21, Kennedale Fellowship 1 (4)

In Kennedale, Nealee Russell was 3-for-4 with a triple, five RBI and scored three times as Texoma Christian run-ruled Kennedale Fellowship in district action.

Abby Murphy singled, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Grace Gross singled, walked twice and scored four times, Tristen Webber had three RBI and scored three runs, Kate Turner and Lindzee Adams each finished with three RBI and two runs and Paige Miller allowed an unearned run on five hits with five strikeouts for Texoma Christian (3-2, 3-2), which plays at Weatherford Christian on Thursday.