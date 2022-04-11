College Roundup — Viking baseball rolls; Storm golf 5th at GAC tourney

Herald Democrat

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — Connor McGinnis was 4-for-5 and a triple shy of the cycle, walked, drove in three and scored twice as Grayson College defeated Murray State College, 14-5, in non-conference action.

Albert Serrano was 2-for-5 with a homer, walked, drove in four and scored twice, J.D. Gregson was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and scored twice, Yanluis Ortiz as 2-for-3, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Dax Dathe singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Chayton Krauss was 2-for-5 with a double, walked and scored and Dalton Beck singled, walked twice and scored twice for the Vikings (27-12), who face Navarro in Corsicana on Saturday afternoon.

Storm’s French earns 2nd GAC weekly award

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State baseball player Cameron French has picked up his second Great American Conference Player of the Week Award.

In four games he finished hitting .667 with 10 hits in 15 at-bats, posting two doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 RBI.

In a double-header against Southwestern Oklahoma State, French went 8-for-10 with 10 RBI, including leading the Storm in Game 1 by matching the school record for hits in a game with six while also matching the record for triples in a game with two. He also added a game-high eight RBI.

Storm Golf fifth after two rounds at GAC Championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Jordan Holifield and Dalton McGinnis remain in the top 10 but Southeastern Oklahoma State slipped one spot to fifth place through two rounds of the Great American Conference Championship.

After carding a 304 to open the event, Southeastern shaved 10 strokes off its team score and finished with a 294, bringing its 36-hole total to 598 with the final round on Tuesday.

The Storm trail Harding by three shots. Southwestern Oklahoma State leads the tournament with a 581, followed by Arkansas Tech two shots back and Henderson State is third at 584.

Southern Arkansas follows Southeastern in sixth, with Arkansas-Monticello, Southern Nazarene, and Northwestern Oklahoma State rounding out the field.

Holifield had an even-par 72, posting a pair of birdies on the front nine, but suffering a pair of bogeys on the back nine to even out the round. His two-round score of 145 is tied for fourth, five shots off the lead.

McGinnis had a second straight 73, posting four bogeys over the first five holes before finishing the front nine with three birdies over the last four. His 36-hole score of 146 is tied for sixth.

Trent Zorgdrager had a 74, offsetting five over par holes by posting birdies on six, nine, 10, and 18. His two-round score of 153 is tied for 24th.

Jesse Rouse posted a 75, countering six bogeys with birdies on five, 16 and 18. His score of 156 is tied for 32nd.

Justice had a 78 and a two-round tally of 157 leaves him tied for 35th.