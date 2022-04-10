College Roundup — Austin College women's water locks up top seed

Herald Democrat

KENOSHA, Wis. — The sixth-ranked Austin College women's water polo team locked up the top seed in the CWPA Division III West Region Tournament after finishing off the weekend with victories against Wittenberg and No. 9 Augustana.

The ‘Roos (10-7) beat Wittenberg, 22-6, behind six goals from Lexi Wong. Brooke Le added three goals while Shannon Berry, Lauren Olivier and Presley Woods each scored twice.

In an 18-7 victory over Augustana, Wong and Le each scored four goals, Madison Taylor had three goals, Sammi Thiele scored twice and Valery Piachonkina totaled 19 saves.

Austin College, which is 9-1 against Division III opponents, will compete in the CWPA Division III West Region Tournament in Grove City, Penn. Starting on April 21.

AC tennis teams lose

The Austin College men's and women’s tennis teams dropped their matches against East Texas Baptist at the Russell Tennis Center.

The women’s team suffered a 6-3 loss.

The No. 1 doubles team of Gigi Francis and Kylie Imperial picked up an 8-3 victory, while the number two team of Bailey Standokes and Elena Aventa fell 8-2. East Texas Baptist won line three doubles by default.

Francis and Imperial each won in singles competition, with Francis winning 6-4, 6-4 on line one while Imperial earned a line two win at 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7. Standokes dropped her line three match 6-2, 6-3 while Aventa lost 6-0, 6-2 on line four. Tara Tran was defeated 6-2, 6-0 on line five while the 'Roos lost the line six match by default.

The men’s squad lost by an 8-1 margin.

The number one doubles team of Luke Henley and Tate Nelson earned an 8-5 victory while Will Dixon and Yudai Abe fell 8-2 playing on line two. The 'Roos lost the flight three doubles match by default.

In singles competition, Henley battled but fell 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 on line one, while Nelson fell 6-2, 6-2 playing on line two. In flight three action, Dixon dropped a 6-3, 6-0 decision, while Abe fell 6-2, 6-3 on line four. AJ Wueste was bested 6-0, 6-2 on line five while ETBU took line six by default.

Storm golf starts GAC championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.— Jordan Holifield and Dalton McGinnis posted matching opening rounds and currently sit fifth to lead Southeastern Oklahoma State to fourth place after one round at the Great American Conference Championship.

Southeastern carded an opening round 304 as a team, sitting seven shots back of Henderson State in third. Arkansas Tech and Southwestern Oklahoma State are tied for the lead at 295.

The Storm hold a one-stroke lead over Harding in fifth at 305, With UAM in sixth, followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southern Arkansas, and Southern Nazarene.

Holifield and McGinnis each shot 73. Holifield closed out the front and back nines with birdies, but suffered bogeys on seven, 13, and 16 to finish with his one over. McGinnis birdied six, 10 and 18, but suffered four bogeys to keep his round at plus-one as well.

Justice Hartman posted six bogeys and a double, but closed out his first round with a birdie to close out a 79, which is tied for 33rd.

Trent Zorgdrager also shot 79 after five bogeys and a double.

Jesse Rouse closed out the Storm effort with an 81, which is tied for 39th as he posted a pair of birdies along with seven bogeys and a pair of double bogeys.