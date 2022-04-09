Hamilton's parting shot caps Denison's win over Sherman

For four years Ashlinn Hamilton has terrorized the Sherman Lady Bearcats. She has a spotless record in the circle against them and more than a handful of big hits leading to those victories. Her final at-bat in the rivalry came in another large spot and the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets needed her to deliver one last time.

Clinging to a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth and a pair of runners on base, Hamilton stepped to the plate knowing half the stands couldn’t wait to see her swing and the other half had a sense of dread. The count fell even at 2-2 and Hamilton launched the next pitch deep into the night for a three-run homer as the third-place Lady Jackets went on to defeat Sherman, 8-4, in District 10-5A action at Denison High School.

“She’s the real deal,” DHS head coach Jeremy Green said. “She has that mentality: put a little more pressure on me; put it on my shoulders; let me be the leader. You can’t coach that.”

Hamilton went 3-for-4 with four RBI, scored twice and struck out 10 to end her career a perfect 6-0 in this match-up, Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-4 and scored, Camryn Nixon was 2-for-3 and scored, Jewel Hiberd singled, walked and scored twice and Bella Palmer had a two-run single for Denison (17-8, 6-4), which travels to McKinney North on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jackets are tied with Wylie East in the standings and just a game ahead of Lovejoy in a battle for the district’s final two playoff spots. Denison has already been swept by East but beat Lovejoy in the first meeting with the rematch coming in Denison on April 19.

“It’s all going to come down to Lovejoy,” Green said. “If we can take care of business then that can clinch it for us.”

Libby Cernero was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Bailey Miller was 2-for-4 with a double and scored and Marissa Wells and Abby Baker doubled for Sherman (7-17, 3-7), which hosts fifth-place Lovejoy on Tuesday.

The Lady Bearcats’s first win since 2018 in the rivalry would have pulled them to within a game of the final playoff spot with four contests remaining. Sherman was in position to pull off a comeback until Hamilton’s blast.

Denison was stuck on five runs since the third inning as Madison Jarvis retired eight straight until walking Alicia Bohannon to open the sixth. Hiberd walked with one out and then Hamilton stepped to the plate.

The three-run homer halfway up the berm behind the centerfield wall gave herself a four-run cushion against Sherman’s 2-3-4 hitters instead of the slim one-run margin the Lady Bearcats had just put on the board. Two flyouts to right and a grounder to second sealed the victory.

“She knows how to take frustration of calls not going her way or struggles, she channels it and drops 300-foot home runs,” Green said. “I don’t know how much more you can say about a player like her.”

Sherman had pulled within a run after scoring in the top of the sixth. Natalie Rodriguez singled to center, Baker had a one-out double to left-center and Addey Kuhn blooped an RBI single to center and Denison’s lead was down to 5-4.

The Lady Jackets stayed in front thanks to a foulout off first and a popout behind the circle which Hiberd grabbed below her knees to end the inning.

After falling behind by five runs heading to the fourth, Sherman immediately responded. Miller led off with a double that Autumn Mitchell nearly caught against the right center field wall and Cernero followed with an RBI single up the middle.

Wells just missed a two-run homer to straightaway center, settling for a double near the top of the wall, and then pinch-hitter Audrie Sargent walked to load the bases. Jarvis walked to force in the second run.

Hamilton got a strikeout and a foulout to first before Wells raced home on a wild pitch to make it a 5-3 margin. Another strikeout limited the damage there.

The Lady Jackets went up 5-0 in the third when seven of the first eight batters reached base. Hiberd singled, stole second and scored on Hamilton’s single to right. Grinspan singled and the runners moved up on a comebacker before Bella Palmer’s two-run single up the middle.

Katelynn Martinez walked and after a wild pitch Bohannon had an RBI single to left. Denison ended up leaving the bases loaded.

The Lady Jackets took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Nixon blooped a single behind third base, was sacrificed to second by Martinez and took third on a wild pitch. Bohannon drove in the run with a groundout to second base.

Denison stranded a pair of runners in the first after Hamilton singled with one out and Maddison Luper reached on a two-out error.

“Our big goal tonight was cutting down on strikeouts. Swing and hit the ball hard,” Green said. “Always happy when we have base runners because you get people on and with the hitters we have it always gives yourself a chance to do something.”

Sherman had chances in the early going to jump in front but hit into double plays the first two frames.

Miller singled up the middle with one out in the first before Cernero lined back to Hamilton for the first twin killing.

In the second the Lady Bearcats put the first two runners on when Wells reached on an error and Rodriguez was hit by a pitch before Jarvis grounded to third. Palmer stepped on the bag and threw across the diamond for that double play and Sherman left a runner at third