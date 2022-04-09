College Diamond Roundup — Grayson squads, Storm baseball sweep

Herald Democrat

CISCO — J.T. Smith was 4-for-4 with a homer, two doubles, walked, drove in five and scored three times as No. 8 Grayson College swept Cisco College with a 19-3 victory in five innings in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Tara Stewart was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and scored twice, Kaylee Hewitt was 2-for-4 with a homer and a double, three RBI and scored twice, Kenna Collett was 2-for-3 with a homer and a double, walked twice drove in two and scored three times, Amiah Galcatcher homered and drove in three for the Lady Vikings (31-5, 17-3), who have won 17 straight and are off until playing at Ranger on April 20.

Grayson started with a 12-0 win in five innings. Sage Harlow was 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, five RBI and scored twice, Smith was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Jordyn Ages threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks, Collett doubled and drove in two, Hewitt singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Kye Stone singled, walked and scored twice and Carsyn Cox doubled, drove in a run and scored.

SCAC

Trinity 12, Austin College 1 (5)

SAN ANTONIO — Chyrsi Hemby singled and drove in a run during Austin College’s 12-1 loss in five innings as the ‘Roos were swept by Trinity in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Lizzy Preston walked and scored while Karsen Lampkin and Alice Maisonet singled for the ‘Roos (8-24, 3-12), who have lost 12 straight. AC starts a series at Southwestern on Friday night.

Austin College started the double-header with a 5-1 loss. Preston was 2-for-3 and scored, Carrie Johnson, Hemby and Andrea Saucedo singled and Joli Kirkpatrick drove in a run.

GAC

Southwestern Oklahoma State 5, Southeastern Oklahoma State 0

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State came away with a split but also a series victory despite dropping the finale of a Great American Conference double-header against Southwestern Oklahoma at the Southeastern Softball Field.

The Savage Storm (22-21, 13-11) took the middle game of the series, 8-0, before ending with a 5-0 loss.

Cheyenne Mahy had her second no-hitter of the season, becoming the fifth pitcher in school history with multiple no-hitters, striking out six and hitting a batter in the victory. Mahy also went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice, Jaleigh Durst homered and drove in four, Peyton Streetman was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Kamarie Wallace was 2-for-3 and scored and Gracie Ore was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice.

In the loss, Ore doubled and walked twice while Lauren White and Kady Fryrear singled.

Baseball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 12, Cisco 2 (5)

Yanluis Oritz was 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI as No. 20 Grayson College finished off a sweep of Cisco College with a 12-2 victory in five innings in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Dub Hayes Field.

Dalton Beck was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked and scored twice, Dax Dathe doubled, drove in two and scored, Devin Warner doubled, drove in a run and scored, Noah Brewer doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Jaron DeBerry scattered four hits and struck out nine for the Vikings (26-12, 16-4), who play at Murray State on Monday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 16-6 victory in five innings. Chayton Krauss was 3-for-4 and a single shy of the cycle with six RBI and scored twice, Brewer was 2-for-2, walked twice, drove in a run and scored four times, Ian Collier was 2-for-2 with a double, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times, Brandon Howell doubled, walked, drove in two and scored twice and Warner tripled and scored twice.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 9, Southwestern Oklahoma State 7

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Cameron French went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and scored twice as Southeastern Oklahoma State finished off a double-header sweep with a 9-7 victory in five innings to close its Great American Conference series with Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Seth Morrow was 3-for-4 and scored twice, Hayden Evans was 2-for-2 with a homer, walked, drove in two and scored, Reid Rice was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Matt Miles doubled, walked twice and scored twice for the Savage Storm (26-12, 15-9), who play at Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday.

Southeastern started with a 24-21 victory. French was 6-for-7 with two triples, a double, eight RBI and scored three times, Miles was 5-for-6 and was a homer shy of a cycle four RBI and scored five times, Damon Burroughs was 3-for-3 with two triples, a double, three RBI and scored twice, Morrow was 3-for-5, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times, Evans was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored and Dylan Herd was 2-for-4 with a double, walked twice and scored four times.

The 45 combined runs surpassed the previous conference record for combined runs by eight, while also breaking the record for combined hits by seven with 44 total hits.

French matched the school record for hits while also matching the record for triples in a game with two.

SCAC

Texas Lutheran 11, Austin College 3

Scott Hosmer was 2-for-3, walked and scored as Austin College was swept in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series after a 9-7 loss to Texas Lutheran.

Branson Vrazel doubled, drove in two and scored, Jake Wester singled, walked and scored and Brant Stuber singled drove in a run for the ‘Roos (7-20, 2-10), who start a series at Centenary on Thursday.

Austin College started with a 12-1 loss in seven innings. Gage Lynn-Hart doubled and scored, Sergio De Paoli walked and drove in a run, Mason Woodhouse singled and walked and Jake Trapani doubled.