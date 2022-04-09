Baseball Roundup — Denison holds off Wylie East; Howe's Haley throws no-no

Herald Democrat

Canaan Farley Jr. was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four RBI as the fourth-place Denison Yellow Jackets held on for an 8-5 victory against second-place Wylie East to start the second half of District 10-5A action at Denison High School.

Ty Kirkbride went 3-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Zane Bellows singled, walked and scored three times, Jack Aleman singled and scored, Preston Paulson singled and drove in a run, Owen Ewton allowed two earned runs on five hits in five innings with six strikeouts and two walks and Cooper Mackay threw two hitless innings to get the save for Denison (11-12, 4-4), which is tied with McKinney North in the standings.

The Yellow Jackets travel to Princeton on Tuesday night.

Caden Roeschen was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBI for Wylie East (11-5, 6-2), which is tied with Rock Hill in the standings.

Prosper Rock Hill 8, Sherman 3

In Frisco, Brandon Fine singled, walked twice and scored during sixth-place Sherman’s loss against second-place Prosper Rock Hill in 10-5A action.

Connor Clark doubled and drove in a run, Hunter Purser and Daniel Clark each walked and scored and Paxton Samuelson singled and walked for Sherman (7-10, 3-5), which fell out of a tie for fourth place with Denison and McKinney North.

The Bearcats will host McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Nic Gilbreath was 3-for-4 with two RBI for Prosper Rock Hill (14-9, 6-2), which moved into a tie with Wylie East in the standings.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 16, Callisburg 2 (5)

In Whitesboro, Greyson Ledbetter and Torran Naglestad combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts as the second-place Bearcats run-ruled Callisburg in district action.

Ledbetter also doubled, drove in two, scored three times and Naglestad scored three times, Jake Hermes hit his second grand slam of the week, Jacob Smith was 3-for-3 with a double and scored three times, Mac Harper doubled, drove in two and scored, Jace Sanders singled, drove in two and scored and Maxx Parker singled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times for Whitesboro (14-4, 7-1), which hosts Valley View on Tuesday night.

Paradise 10, S&S 3

In Sadler, Hunter Blanscett singled and scored during fifth-place S&S’ loss against third-place Paradise during district action.

Cade Russell and Efren Hernandez each singled and drove in a run, Eli Mahan walked and drove in a run and Landon Lewis walked and scored for S&S (8-11, 3-5), which hosts Ponder on Tuesday night.

Hunter Sutton was 2-for-3 with a home run, walked, drove in two and scored three times for Paradise (12-7, 6-2).

District 11-3A

Whitewright 5, Bonham 4

In Whitewright, Zayne Prieto was 2-for-3 with a double and had the walk-off hit to give the second-place Tigers a victory against Bonham in district action.

Kasey Sanders was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Ethan Powell singled, walked and drove in two, Xy’rion Daniels scored three times and Caden Mallen walked twice for Whitewright (8-12, 5-3), which is tied with Bells and Pottsboro in the standings.

The Tigers will host first-place Gunter on Tuesday night.

Cade Bowser went 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored for Bonham (1-16, 0-8).

Pottsboro 12, Bells 1 (5)

In Pottsboro, Barrett Kent threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks as the Cardinals moved into a three-way tie for second place after its run-rule victory against Bells in district action.

Jake Kubik was 2-for-3 with a homer, walked, drove in five and scored twice, Jay Bradley was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Jaxson Jester doubled and drove in two, Jett Carroll singled, walked and scored twice and Ryan Hicks walked and scored three times for Pottsboro (13-6, 5-3), which hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday. The Cardinals are tied with Whitewright and Bells in the standings.

Cooper Smith singled, Preston Carter walked and scored and Peyton Cole walked for Bells (12-5, 5-3), which dropped into a tie with Pottsboro and Whitewright. The Panthers play at Howe on Tuesday night.

Gunter 23, Leonard 0 (5)

In Leonard, Trey Oblas hit a grand slam, drove in five, walked three times and scored four runs as first-place Gunter run-ruled Leonard in district action.

Carter Layton was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored, Mason Sadler singled, walked four times and scored five times, Kaden Rigsby doubled, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Cade Dodson doubled, walked twice, drove in two and scored twice and Riekkhen Bostick and Colson Wood combined on a five-hit shutout with Bostick singling, walking twice and scoring and Wood getting a single, driving in a run and scoring three times for Gunter (19-1, 8-0), which plays at second-place Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Tyler Newby, Zane Standridge and Peyton Bradley singled for Leonard (4-8, 2-6).

Howe 2, Blue Ridge 0

In Howe, Austin Haley threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks and also tripled, drove in a run and scored as the sixth-place Bulldogs defeated fifth-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Parker Pecina walked and scored, Kaleb McNutt singled and Carson Daniels drove in a run for Howe (7-10, 3-5), which hosts Bells on Tuesday night.

The loss kept Blue Ridge (11-6, 4-4) from being part of a four-way tie for second place.

District 11-2A

Collinsville 16, Trenton 0 (5)

In Trenton, Logan Jenkins threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks as the first-place Pirates clinched a playoff spot with a victory against Trenton.

Colin Barnes was 4-for-4 with two triples, a double, three RBI and scored three times, Cash Morgan was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Connor Ragsdale was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Rylan Newman singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Trevor O’Neal singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Parker Wells doubled, walked and scored twice for Collinsville (17-4, 8-0), which plays at Ector on Tuesday.

Tom Bean 2, Ector 1

In Tom Bean, Logan Young’s RBI single gave the second-place Tomcats a walk-off victory against Ector in district action.

Braylin Barrett was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Branigan Gomez scattered five hits and two walks while striking out six in a complete-game effort, Alex Sanchez singled and scored and Chris Harmon drove in a run for Tom Bean (6-11, 5-3), which plays at Savoy on Tuesday.

Nathan Harris was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored for Ector (6-6, 3-5).

Tioga 18, Savoy 2 (5)

In Savoy, Sam Mott was 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and scored three times as fourth-place Tioga earned a run-rule victory over Savoy in district action.

Tanner Yant was 2-for-4, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Hayden Hilliard was 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and scored twice, Austin Norwood was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored twice, Tyler Henley singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times and Johnny Dorpinghaus struck out nine to get the win and drove in two for Tioga (5-8, 4-4), which has the district bye on Tuesday before it hosts third-place Era on Thursday.

Fernando Soto singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Savoy (1-9, 0-7).