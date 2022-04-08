Softball Roundup — Whitesboro clinches a playoff spot

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO —Karley Wolf threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk as the first-place Whitesboro Lady Bearcats clinched a playoff spot with an 11-1 victory in five innings against Paradise in District 10-3A action.

Bradi Gallaway was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Maci Graves tripled, drove in a run and scored, Tylar Olsen singled and drove in two, Melanie Baldwin drove in two and scored and Olivia Hildebrand singled, drove in a run and scored for Whitesboro (13-9, 10-0), which can clinch the top seed for the playoffs with a win at home against Valley View on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Force walked and scored for Paradise (12-10, 4-6).

Pilot Point 12, S&S 4

In Pilot Point, Ashlynn Fowler was 3-for-4 and scored twice during S&S’ loss against second-place Pilot Point in 10-3A action.

Grace Hyde went 2-for-4 and scored, Bri Fowler was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Kyra Davis and Emberlynn Morin each went 2-for-3 and Harlee Wooten singled and drove in a run for S&S (7-12, 2-8), which plays at Callisburg on Tuesday night.

District 11-3A

Gunter 17, Howe 1 (4)

In Gunter, Rhyan Pogue was 4-for-4 with four RBI, scored twice and combined with Skylar Pogue on a one-hitter as first-place Gunter earned a run-rule victory against Howe in district action.

Skylar Pogue also went 2-for-3 with a triple, walked, drove in a run and scored, Hayden Fox was 2-for-2 with a double and scored four times, Olivia Eft doubled, drove in three and scored, Lizzie Williams singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice and Allison Padgett singled and drove in two for Gunter (16-6, 10-0), which plays at Leonard on Tuesday night.

Jocee McCullar singled and scored for Howe (5-17, 3-7), which hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Whitewright 11, Bells 3

In Whitewright, Kiley Anderson was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with six RBI as second-place Whitewright defeated fourth-place Bells in district action.

Madie Rohre was 4-for-4, scored and scattered three hits and two walks while striking out 16, Regan Eldredge was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Raygan Latimer homered and scored twice, Abreanna Smith tripled, drove in a run and scored and Ashton Long singled, walked and scored twice for Whitewright (15-5, 8-2), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against Bonham on Tuesday.

Bailee Dorris homered and drove in two, Chloe Russum homered, Blair Baker singled and Kylee Beach scored for Bells (13-12, 6-4), which plays at third-place Pottsboro on Tuesday night.