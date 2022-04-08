Howe head girls hoops coach Lands retires

After two decades presiding over the best stretch in Howe girls basketball history, Derek Lands has decided to retire from coaching.

The decision comes a year after his wife, Shannon, retired from coaching within the Howe ISD and now their focus has fully turned to spending more time with family, including two grandkids.

“It just felt like the right time to do it,” Lands said.

Lands, who also served as girls athletic director and golf coach, won a total of 460 games during head coaching stints that covered 24 years between Bonham and Howe.

New athletic director Lance Bryan elevated assistant Ashley Anderson to lead the Lady Bulldogs. She has 132 wins as a head coach in her time at Dodd City, Lindsay and Trenton before coming to Howe at the start of this school year.

“I told her when she came that I didn’t have many years left,” Lands said. “I didn’t know that it would end up being just the one.”

Lands leaves behind a program that during his tenure reached the playoffs 15 times and reached at least the area round in 13 of those appearances.

“You’ve gotta have good athletes. That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “They all bought into it and it went from there.”

The Lady Bulldogs were region quarterfinalists in 2013, 2019 and 2020, the most recent trip part of the best season in program history. Two of those three years ended against the eventual region champ and in 2013 it came against eventual state champion Brock.

“We had some really good teams early on and just kept running into Brock,” Lands said. “They were always in our way.”

This past season Howe dealt with injuries and ended at 9-24 overall and 3-11 in District 11-3A play.

In a shortened 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, Howe was 7-12 overall and 4-10 in district, snapping a run of nine straight postseason appearances.

It included his last milestone win — No. 450 — late in district play against Bonham.

A Paris native and North Lamar graduate, he got into coaching in the Wolfe City ISD while still in college and was at the junior high level there for two years before two junior high years in Bonham.

He was elevated to lead the Lady Warriors at the high school level and after four years — the last two with playoff appearances — he was hired by Howe and inherited a program that had never won a playoff game.

“We were just going to come in and do something different,” Lands said. “I was young and felt like we could fix the world.”

The best season of his tenure came two years ago when Howe went 29-6 and reached the 3A Region II final. The Lady Bulldogs had never been past the region quarterfinals but were one win from making the state tournament before a loss against Winnsboro.

Lands was named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 3A Coach of the Year for his efforts that season.

Before the 2016-17 academic year, Lands was diagnosed with colorectal cancer but still managed to fulfill his duties.

“It probably did,” he said about that factoring into his decision to step away. “You think you’re kinda indestructible and then you might not have many days left so you might as well enjoy them.”

Lands also oversaw a run by the girls golf team to the state tournament in eight out of 11 seasons heading into this spring. Howe finished third at the 11-3A meet and missed advancing to the 3A Region II tournament by a single stroke.

Last season the Lady Bulldogs were eighth in Class 3A. They were also eighth in 2018 and 2017.

Howe’s best showing at state was fourth in 2012 followed by sixth-place finishes in 2011 and 2013 and seventh place in 2016 and 2010.

“It was a good run we had going,” Lands said. “I think they’re going to be in a good spot as soon as next year — I had a lot of good young golfers.”