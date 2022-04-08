College Diamond Roundup — Storm softball starts series with a big win

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Peyton Streetman was 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored as Southeastern Oklahoma State opened its Great American Conference series with a 13-1 victory in five innings against Southwestern Oklahoma State at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Cheyenne Mahy was 3-for-4 with a double and scored three times, Kady Fryrear was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in three and scored, Kamarie Wallace was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Marilyn Alvarado singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times, Lauren White singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Amberlyn Walsworth tossed a three-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks for the Savage Storm (21-20, 12-10), who close out the series with a double-header on Saturday.

SCAC

Trinity 8, Austin College 0

SAN ANTONIO — Lizzy Preston was 2-for-2 with a triple and walked during Austin College’s series-opening loss against Trinity University in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Carrie Johnson was 2-for-3, Joli Kirkpatrick was 2-for-2 and Lauren Orozco doubled for Austin College (8-22, 3-10), which closes out the series with a double-header on Saturday afternoon.

Baseball

SCAC

Texas Lutheran 8, Austin College 5

Jake Webster homered and drove in four runs during Austin College’s series-opening loss against Texas Lutheran in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Branson Vrazel was 2-for-5 and scored, Brant Stuber singled, walked and scored, Scott Hosmer singled and drove in a run and Sergio De Paoli singled and scored for Austin College (7-18, 2-8), which closes out the series with a double-header on Saturday afternoon.

GAC

Southwestern Oklahoma State 10, Southeastern Oklahoma State 0

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — A trio of Southeastern errors proved costly as Southeastern allowed six unearned runs in a 10-0 loss in the series opener at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference play.

Dylan Herd was 2-for-3 while Seth Morrow, Matt Miles, Cameron French, Hayden Evans, and Angel Ochoa singled for the Savage Storm (24-12, 13-9), who close out the series with a double-header on Saturday afternoon.