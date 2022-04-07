Whitewright holds off Bonham in District 11-3A action

BONHAM — It looked like the Tigers might have been able to cruise to a victory, perhaps even by a run-rule, with how things went for third-place Whitewright in the early going against Bonham.

But in a tough district like 11-3A, nothing is going to be easy in the battle for a playoff spot.

Whitewright is squarely in the mix once again and after the Tigers earned a 9-5 victory over the Warriors, they want to be there until the end.

“When we throw strikes and play good defense, we can play with anybody,” WHS head coach Daniel Barge said. “We’ve got 12 guys, three subs, I feel pretty confident with anyone I put in the lineup.”

A year ago Whitewright started district play with three wins but then won only once more the rest of the way.

This time the Tigers start second half tied with Pottsboro and Blue Ridge in the standings and just a game behind Bells for second place.

“It’s going to be fun. I think it’s going to come down to that last double-header,” Barge said. “We’ll have a puncher’s chance.”

Tyler Trapp allowed an earned run on three hits in six-plus innings with six strikeouts and two walks and was 2-for-4 with a triple and scored three times, Clayton Warford had an RBI triple and scored, Deegan Bement singled and drove in two and Shane Davis and Zayne Prieto each scored twice for Whitewright (7-12, 4-3), which hosts the Warriors on Friday night.

Jackson Abbott was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Cy Parker singled and walked and Braden Stewart drove in a run for Bonham (1-15, 0-7), which only had three hits but attempted a rally over the final three innings because of four walks and three errors.

Trapp started the bottom of the seventh but a walk and two errors on one play put both runners in scoring position. Davis came on in relief and the Warriors inched closer when a run immediately scored on a wild pitch. Two more walks loaded the bases before Stewart grounded into a force at third and the deficit was down to four.

But Davis got a pair of groundouts to the right side to preserve the victory.

Trapp retired the first eight Warriors he faced before Abbott punched a single the other way through the right side and was stranded at second after a stolen base.

“He was in a groove,” Barge said. “He was in a zone where if he gets that first pitch over for a strike he’s really dangerous.”

Bonham couldn’t take advantage of an error and a hit by pitch to begin the fourth because Caden Mallen threw out Hunter Dudley trying to steal third. A groundout and strikeout ended that threat.

The Warriors finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth. It started when Jayden Ross reached on a one-out error, stole second and took third on a wild pitch that was ball four to Brae Gorman.

Abbott bunted for a hit that scored Ross, Parker loaded the bases with a bunt single and an error scored two more runs and it was an 8-3 contest.

Warford made a diving catch in left center to end the inning and rob Cade Bowser of at least a two-run hit.

Whitewright tacked on its final run in the sixth when Trapp tripled to right and Bement had a one-out RBI single to left.

In the early going the Tigers dominated the scoreboard, putting up four runs in the fourth that pushed their lead to 8-0. Prieto reached on an error, Trapp got aboard on an infield single and the double steal attempt included an error and the first run.

Bement hit a comebacker for the initial out but Trapp was able to beat the relay to the plate to make it 6-0. Warford scored on a wild pitch and Davis had an RBI single past a drawn-in infield.

Whitewright went up 4-0 in the third when Davis reached on an error, went to second on a wild pitch and the Tigers had runners at the corners following Mallen’s infield single.

The Warriors turned a double play which scored a run but avoided a bigger inning.

After leaving a pair of runners in scoring position in the first against Gorman, Whitewright took a 3-0 advantage in the second inning.

Kasey Sanders walked with one out, Prieto was hit by a pitch with two away to put runners at the corners and an errant throw trying to nab Prieto stealing went into center as Sanders came home.

Prieto moved over on a wild pitch and then raced to the plate when Trapp reached on a dropped third strike.

Warford followed with an RBI triple near the right-field line.