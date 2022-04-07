Texoma Christian shows eight is enough in district win

Just imagine if Texoma Christian had been able to field a full lineup.

Playing with an open spot in the nine hole and the accompanied vacancy in right field due to a conflict of extra-curricular activities, the Lady Eagles proved that eight was enough to get the job done in an 18-3 victory in three innings against Bethesda Christian in TAPPS Division IV District 1 action at TCS.

“When you depend on having nine, what kind of sacrifices are you willing to make?” Texoma Christian head coach Ashley Chaffin said. “We knew this was a possibility. They had a great attitude about it. No matter how many we had we would adjust.”

Paige Miller had a bases-clearing triple, walked twice, drove in four, scored four times and allowed an earned run on three hits with six strikeouts and a walk, Grace Gross had a two-run double, walked, was hit by a pair of pitches and scored, Abby Murphy singled, walked twice, drove in three and scored three times and Nealee Russell walked twice, was hit by pitch twice, drove in a run and scored four times for Texoma Christian (2-2, 2-2), which plays at Kennedale Fellowship on Monday.

“We’re fighting for a playoff spot and whatever we have to do we’ll do it to get one,” Chaffin said.

Lexi Burgess and Lauren Richards each singled and scored and Jessica Bryant drove in a run for Fort Worth Bethesda.

TCS made seven outs in the game and three of them were by the empty spot at the bottom of the lineup – two of them coming in the second inning.

By that point the Lady Eagles had a 15-1 advantage with most of it coming in their first at-bat.

The Lady Eagles scored three times in the third to enact the run rule. Russell and Miller walked around an out, Murphy drove in a run on an infield single in the hole at short and after Webber was hit to load the bases, Gross’ two-run double to right center ended the contest.

Texoma Christian’s first hit of the game came on its 21st batter and Miller’s bases-clearing triple gave the home team a 13-1 advantage.

Lindzee Adams, Russell and T’a nne Boyd walked around the automatic out to set up Miller, who then scored on an error.

Webber and Gross were hit by pitches to-reload the bases and Hannah Martin walked to force in a run for a 15-1 margin.

The first eight TCS batters scored in a bottom of the first which took 27 minutes and ended with the Lady Eagles holding a 10-1 advantage.

“Don’t go thinking you have to swing easily. Especially that first inning because we only had eight and knew that automatic out was coming up,” Chaffin said. “There were a couple of good hits there at the end.”

Russell and Miller were hit by pitches around a Boyd walk and then Murphy and Webber walked to force in runs.

Gross was hit to make it 3-0 and Martin and Adams walked to force in runs before the ninth spot came up and provided the first out.

Russell was hit by a pitch and it was a 6-1 margin. Then with two outs, Miller, Murphy, Webber and Gross all walked to force in runs and get the total to double digits.

Bethesda Christian led 1-0 after the top of the first when Burgess reached on an infield single near second base and scored on a two-out error.

In the third, McKenna Franks was hit by a pitch, Richards had a one-out single and Bryant’s groundout to third brought in a run. Another run came on an error.