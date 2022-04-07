J.B. Webb — Wind blows so hard it sends me back

Herald Democrat

I’ve been fishing for over 74 years; this doesn’t count those young years that I helped my Granddad and Grandmother Webb catch fish in East Fork Creek Southwest of Elmont by catching grass hoppers for them.

I have been in trouble living on the edge since I was five years old. The grass, sunflowers and big weeds grew up everywhere. On one of my grasshopper chases I got out in them and got lost forever as they were taller than me. That was one of the first things I learned: cry loud enough that your granddad can find you.

I wasn’t far from where they had been fishing and when I got back, Grandmother got a nearby weed and give one of the many whippings I got from her. I caught my first fish in that creek; it was a big pretty sun perch and I’ve never forgotten what it looked like with all the different colors.

As I got older, I was allowed to fish with a pole with them. That’s when I learned from Grandmother that you are quiet and don’t make any noise while you fish. A close exam of my right ear will show it is a little bigger than my left. If I made any unnecessary noise, she would reach over, grab my ear, twist and pinch it.

Bless her heart if she was still here; she would have worn her twisting hand to the bone. To day you can hardly pick up a lure or bait that doesn’t make any noise. I got older and seemed like I was always in trouble and getting blamed for it even when I didn’t do anything wrong in my eyes. I could have been the poster child for the "don’t spare the rod" advertisement.

Lake Texoma pulled at them and we went there almost one day a week if Granddad wasn’t plowing or harvesting. At that time, I remember one of our favorite spots was Flowing Wells Marina. They had a big, at least to me, steel fishing barge.

I don’t remember if you had to pay to fish on it or not. I just remember us taking minnows and we always caught a mess of crappie. Those barges were all over the lake back then. Today I don’t know if you can find one.

I started school in Van Alstyne. Daddy got a job in Gunter working for GW Taylor Tank Company. We moved some miles away from my fishing grandparents. With no creek close except for a puny one that held water enough to have little mudcats in it, my fishing was slowed.

Now we didn’t have much excess money and Daddy sharecropped when he wasn’t welding. Mother, me and a hired hand pretty well ran the farm. Now I was going to the Gunter School and at the start of the school year for second grade, Mother always bought my little brother and me two pair of new blue jeans.

They made our week and you better not get them too dirty or the switch came out or belt if Dad was doing it. We lived way out in the country. Remember the puny creek I mentioned? I had to walk a long way to get to a gravel road where the bus could pick me up. The Bus was running late so I walked down to the bridge over that creek and could see mudcats everywhere. To heck with school; I ran back up to a trash dump, found a fairly good bucket, ran back down and jumped in the creek and was picking up the little catfish when the bus came up.

I came running with my bucket of mudcats soaking wet and covered in mud. The bus driver would not let me on the bus. He left me holding the bucket. I went back home, Mom saw me in my mud suit and knew I had missed the bus.

She made me take off those new jeans and put on a pair that had been used to supply patches for the newer jeans when needed. I had a fun day skipping school but when my daddy got home and finally give out swinging his belt, for the rest of my life you couldn’t run fast enough to give me a mudcat.

My living on the edge continued as I was always getting in to something, I got wiser as I got older and learned new things like never rope a pig while riding a bicycle — once again yelling loudly brought help — and when I finally came untangled from the pig and bike which daddy said the last time, he saw the pig and the bike were going across a field.

When it was determined I wasn’t going to die from the dragging before daddy got through with me, I wished the pig had killed me. He got my bike back but someone got a free pig.

Our nearest neighbor was not close. The people who lived closest to us moved. Then some people moved in from Mississippi. He was a blacksmith in Gunter. He had two boys older than me and a girl, Wanda, who was in my class up until we graduated. She was a year older than me. Wanda and I played together; I spent a lot of time at her house just to drink the best sweet tea her mother made.

Everyone worked where they could and she and our mothers worked picking okra for a man who grew it. At our class reunions we still talk about how little we had back then. To this day the fishing I grew up with is still with me. It looks like from the forecast that the wind isn’t going to be my friend to get any fishing in, this or next week.