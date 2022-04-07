Hamilton homers twice as Lady Yellow Jackets blast Princeton

Herald Democrat

Ashlinn Hamilton was 4-for-4 with a pair of homers, five RBI, scored three times and threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk as the fourth-place Denison Lady Yellow Jackets run-ruled Princeton, 16-0, in four innings in District 10-5A action.

Hannah Grinspan was 4-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Autumn Mitchell was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored, Katelynn Martinez doubled, drove in two and scored, Camryn Nixon was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Maddison Luper was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice and Jewel Hiberd singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Denison (16-8, 5-4), which hosts rival Sherman on Friday night.

Destiney Madewell doubled for Princeton (5-13, 1-8).