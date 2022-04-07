Grayson softball's winning streak up to 15 after sweeping Cisco

Herald Democrat

J.T. Smith was 2-for-2 with a pair of homers, walked twice, drove in four and scored four times as second-place Grayson pushed its winning streak to 15 games as it finished off a home sweep of Cisco College with a 19-1 win in five innings in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Amiah Galcatcher was 2-for-2 with a homer, three RBI and scored, Sage Harlow was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and scored three times, Kenna Collett was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored three times, Ella Laurence was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored, Ellie Vance was 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored three times, Tara Stewart was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored and Kaylee Hewitt homered and drove in three for the Lady Vikings (29-5, 15-3), who play a double-header at Cisco on Saturday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 5-1 victory. Jordyn Ages threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits and no walks to go with nine strikeouts, Collett homered, Kye Stone doubled, walked, drove in two and scored, Smith doubled, walked and drove in a run and Vance singled and drove in a run.