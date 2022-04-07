Ducks Unlimited returns to North Texas for 2022 DUX Expo

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

A year ago, Ducks Unlimited (www.ducks.org) tried something that the Memphis, Tenn. based conservation organization had never done before.

And that’s saying something since the famous waterfowl conservation group is celebrating its 85th birthday this year.

What did DU do in 2021? They came to North Texas, or Texas Motor Speedway to be exact, and held the first ever Ducks Unlimited Expo.

DUX as the gathering is also known, had to weather a date change as the battle against COVID-19 and its various restrictions forced a shift on the calendar. And despite warm summer weather and people heading out of town for vacation season, the event was deemed a success.

For a first time event, the crowds were pretty good last year at TMS as my son Will and I visited and checked out what was new with the ducks. Will worked the Quail Forever booth at the event — he’s a coordinating wildlife biologist with QF (www.quailforever.org) — and I roamed the grounds, visited with old friends, and tried to heed my wife’s advice that I not spend too much money.

That’s a hard thing to do when you’re a longtime duck hunter; there’s all kinds of camouflage, shotgun ammunition, and duck calls for sale; and you’re a longtime DU sponsor who can’t resist anything with the DU logo on it.

Somehow, we all made it through the weekend without any mishaps, marital or otherwise, and now there’s a chance to do it all over again as DU returns to North Texas this weekend for the second DUX gathering.

Scheduled to run rain or shine this weekend, the 2022 DUX starts today on Friday, April 8 and runs through Sunday, April 10.

Returning this year for milder weather and a jam packed schedule once again, there will be one key difference between this year and last and that’s the absence of the high-profile country music concerts that were held a year ago.

But there will still be dozens of exhibitors, retailers, and DUX Villages centered around various outdoors topics. In short, if you like ATV/UTV driving, 4x4 off-roading, training gun dogs, shooting shotguns at ducks and upland birds, shooting rifles at deer and other big game, and blowing on a duck call or helping the wildlife conservation cause keep going, then this weekend is for you.

Just like last year, there’s even a sanctioned regional duck calling event this weekend, one that will send its winner to Stuttgart, Ark. for the 2022 World Duck Calling Contest in November.

There will be lots of star power at this event too, if last year was any indication. Seth Feider, the 2021 B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year, is a huge duck hunter and he attended the 2021 DUX event a year ago. Don’t expect to see “The Llama” at DUX this year, however, since Feider is busy this weekend as the Bassmaster Elite Series returns to action on Tennessee’s Lake Chickamauga.

Jim Ronquest, the 2006 world duck calling champ and longtime employee of Rich-n-Tone Duck Calls in Stuttgart, was also at DUX a year ago as a judge in the duck calling contests. While I don’t know for sure if Jimbo will be back again this weekend, there’s a good chance that the Mondo duck call blowing “Partner” will be since he just announced last week that he’s the new VP for Development with Drake Waterfowl Systems.

There were plenty of other familiar faces in Fort Worth last year too, and don’t be surprised to see some of the outdoor industry’s biggest names in Cowtown this weekend for DUX 2.0. With industry star power, lots to see and do, lots to buy (honey, can I buy a Gunner Dog Kennel this weekend?), and good weather, all of that should mean that the event is headed for another Texas sized success, all for the ducks.

If you’re interested in attending this weekend’s 2022 DUX event, it will run today from 1-6 p.m. (Friday, April 8); from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 9; and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

Tickets are available online or at the gate. For more information on DUX, please visit the website at www.duckexpo.com .