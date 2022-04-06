Grayson baseball sweeps Cisco to maintain hold on second place

Herald Democrat

CISCO — Connor McGinnis was 4-for-6 and was a triple shy of a cycle with two RBI as second-place Grayson College held on for an 8-7 victory against fourth-place Cisco College to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

Chayton Krauss was 3-for-3, walked twice and scored, Dalton Beck was 2-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in a run and scored, Dax Dathe was 2-for-6, drove in a run and scored and Brandon Howell doubled, walked and drove in two and Devin Warner tripled, drove in a run and scored for the Vikings (24-12, 14-4), who host Cisco in a double-header on Saturday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 6-2 victory. Howell was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Davis Powell was 2-for-5 and scored, Warner doubled, walked three times, drove in two and scored, Ian Collier doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Dathe singled and drove in a run and McGinnis singled and scored.