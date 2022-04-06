Diamond Roundup — VA baseball rallies; Gunter softball clinches berth

Herald Democrat

SANGER —Dakota Howard was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored twice as Van Alstyne rallied for a 9-6 victory in nine innings against Sanger in District 9-4A play.

Riley Dancer tripled, drove in two and earned the win in relief, Luke Juarez singled, walked three times, drove in two and scored twice, Blake Skipworth was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Weston Johnson singled and drove in two for Van Alstyne (12-5, 2-4), which trailed 4-0 going into the sixth inning. The Panthers scored three times in the seventh to force extra innings.

VA, which is now tied with Anna and Sanger (9-9, 2-4) in fourth place, has the district bye on Friday before hosting second-place Aubrey on Tuesday night.

Bryson Liechty drove in three runs for Sanger.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 23, Callisburg 2 (5)

In Callisburg, Maxx Parker was 3-for-4 with a home run, six RBI, walked and scored four times as second-place Whitesboro run-ruled Callisburg in district action.

Jake Hermes was 2-for-3 with a grand slam, six RBI and scored twice, Jacob Smith was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Torran Naglestad was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Jace Sanders was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Greyson Ledbetter singled, walked three times, drove in a run and scored four times and Blake Beste singled, drove in a run and scored for Whitesboro (13-4, 6-1), which hosts Callisburg on Friday night.

District 11-3A

Bells 10, Pottsboro 0 (5)

In Bells, Cooper Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI as the Panthers gained sole possession of second place with a victory against Pottsboro.

Landan Morse was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice to go with a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts and three walks, Lane Kendrick was 3-for-4 and scored three times, Keaton High doubled, drove in two and scored, Colt Stone doubled and drove in a run and Peyton Cole singled and scored twice for Bells (12-4, 5-2), which plays at Pottsboro on Friday night.

Reid Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double and Jay Bradley singled for the Cardinals (12-6, 4-3), who dropped into a third-place tie with Whitewright and Blue Ridge.

Gunter 10, Leonard 0 (6)

In Gunter, Isaac Villanueva threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks as first-place Gunter run-ruled Leonard in district action.

Cade Dodson was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and scored twice, Trey Oblas was 2-for-3, walked and scored three times, Carter Layton singled, walked and scored twice, Riekkhen Bostick doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Mason Sadler tripled and scored for Gunter (18-1, 7-0), which plays at Leonard on Friday night.

Misael Gutteriz and Zane Standridge singled for Leonard (4-7, 2-5).

Blue Ridge 3, Howe 2

In Blue Ridge, Austin Haley was 2-for-3 with two doubles, walked, drove in a run and scored during Howe’s loss against third-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Parker Pecina singled and scored and Luke Lopez tripled for Howe (6-10, 2-5), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday.

Caden Brown doubled and drove in three runs for Blue Ridge (11-5, 4-3), which moved into a tie with Pottsboro and Whitewright in the standings.

District 11-2A

Tioga 5, Ector 3 (8)

In Ector, Hayden Hilliard allowed two earned runs on five hits with 14 strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort and was 2-for-4 with a triple and scored twice as Tioga outlasted Ector in extra innings in district play.

Austin Norwood was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Johnny Dorpinghaus doubled, drove in a run and scored and Sam Mott singled, walked and scored for Tioga (4-8, 3-4), which hosts Savoy on Friday night.

Nathan Harris was 2-for-4 with a double and scored for Ector (6-5, 3-4).

Softball

District 11-3A

Gunter 11, Pottsboro 1 (6)

In Gunter, Sarah Beth Jackson was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice as first-place Gunter defeated second-place Pottsboro in district action to clinch a playoff spot.

Olivia Eft was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored twice, Hayden Fox was 2-for-3 with three RBI, Skylar Pogue was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Lizzie Williams was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice and Rhyan Pogue threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks for Gunter (15-6, 9-0), which hosts Howe on Friday night.

Kayci Schiltz singled and drove in a run and Tessa De La Cruz singled and scored for Pottsboro (17-4, 7-2), which dropped into a tie with Whitewright in the standings.

The Lady Cardinals travel to Bonham on Friday.

Whitewright 15, Blue Ridge 0 (3)

In Whitewright, Madie Rohre and Regan Eldredge combined on a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk as Whitewright moved into a second-place tie after a run-rule win against Blue Ridge.

Ashton Long was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Katy Long was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Raygan Latimer singled and drove in three and Abreanna Smith doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times for Whitewright (14-5, 7-2), which is tied with Pottsboro in the standings.

The Lady Tigers host fourth-place Bells on Friday night.