Clark's slam helps power Bearcats past Princeton

It was not the start the Sherman Bearcats wanted to the end the first half of district play. Down by three runs and without a base runner through two and a half innings, one swing changed everything.

Connor Clark’s grand slam sent fourth-place Sherman in front of Princeton and the 9-4 victory over the Panthers at Sherman High School kept the Cats in a good spot for what is turning into a tight playoff in 10-5A.

“We have to learn something every game. We can’t come out flat like that,” SHS head coach Chris Anderson said. “Our at-bats were really undisciplined. The first few innings we didn’t give ourselves a chance to do anything on the base paths.”

Clark was 2-for-4 with the slam and scored twice, Daniel Clark tripled and scored and Trevor VanSant walked and scored twice for Sherman (7-9, 3-4), which travels to third-place Prosper Rock Hill on Friday.

The Bearcats open the second half tied for the final playoff spot with McKinney North and Denison — Sherman’s opponents next week — but to stay on even footing with them in the short term, they had to bounce back from an extra-inning loss to district co-leader Wylie East as they faced a team right behind them in the standings.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Anderson said. “This district is extremely tough. We have to keep learning something every game because we’re going to be tested.”

Humberto Cortes was 3-for-4 and scored, Andrew Lorena was 2-for-4 and scored and Luke Tarby had an RBI triple for Princeton (3-14, 1-6).

Landon Gutierrez grinded his way through five and a third innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks but didn’t give back the lead once he got it in the third.

The Bearcats notched three insurance runs in the sixth after the Panthers threatened to tie the score in the top of the inning.

Daniel Clark opened with a triple to right that Blake Lindsey attempted to make a diving catch on but the ball skipped past. He scored on a wild pitch.

Brandon Fine and Gabe Blankenship singled before two quick outs and Logan Williams popped out to shorts but Chad Kyle dropped the ball and both runners scored.

Princeton had brought the tying run to the plate in the sixth. Camden Mansanales walked with one out and Kyle reached on an error.

Connor Clark came on in relief of Gutierrez and got a ground ball to short but on the relay to first in an attempt to get the inning-ending double play, an error allowed Mansanales to score.

But Clark ended the threat with a strikeout and worked around a single and a walk in the seventh to finish off the victory.

Sherman widened the lead to 6-3 on Paxton Samuelson’s two-out, two-run triple in the fifth. VanSant walked with one out, Connor Clark beat out a one-hopper to third for an infield single that kept the inning alive and Samuelson pulled a pitch into the gap that provided a cushion on the scoreboard.

“He’s been a very consistent bat in the three-hole for us,” Anderson said. “He’s really good at barreling up balls.”

Ashton Gatica had retired the first seven Bearcats before Sherman had four straight base runners and the lead.

Landen Brand got on via catcher’s interference and runners were in scoring position when VanSant reached on an error.

Midway through Williams’ at-bat, he was intentionally walked to load the bases and Clark deposited an 0-1 offering beyond the left-field wall for a grand slam and suddenly Sherman was up 4-3.

“Connor’s been dialed in lately. He’s seeing the ball as well as anybody,” Anderson said. “He’s really matured as a hitter. He understands what he can do and what he can’t.”

The Panthers had taken a 3-0 advantage with a pair of runs in the third. Cortes and Lorena singled and Ethan Buff walked to load the bases. Gatica walked to force in a run and then he intentionally got caught in a rundown that led to the second out but also allowed Lorena to score.

Princeton jumped in front in the second inning when Mansanales dunked a single into center and Tarby had a two-out triple to the right-centerfield wall.

Gutierrez got out of a jam in the first when the Panthers had consecutive one-out singles by Cortes and Lorena. With runners at the corners and two away, Gutierrez picked Lorena off first to end the inning.