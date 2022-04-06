Baseball Roundup — Yellow Jackets rout The Colony

Herald Democrat

THE COLONY — Drew Meek was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice as the fourth-place Denison Yellow Jackets ended the first half of District 10-5A play with a 10-0 victory over The Colony.

Canaan Farley and Cooper Mackay combined to scatter five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in the shutout effort while Farley also doubled, walked and drove in a run, Ty Kirkbride singled, drove in a run and scored, Preston Paulson singled, walked and drove in a run and Zaidan Ramey scored twice for Denison (10-12, 3-4), which is tied with Sherman and McKinney North in the standings.

The Yellow Jackets host district co-leader Wylie East on Friday night.

Robert Farr was 2-for-4 with a double for The Colony (5-13, 1-6).

District 10-3A

Paradise 12, S&S 2 (6)

In Paradise, Josh Pittner doubled and scored during fifth-place S&S’ loss against third-place Paradise in district action.

Efren Hernandez singled and scored, Cade Russell drove in a run and Landon Lewis singled for S&S (8-10, 3-4), which will host Paradise on Friday night.

Hayden Crites was 2-for-3 with a home run, walked, drove in three and scored twice for Paradise (11-7, 5-2).

District 11-2A

Collinsville 9, Era 5

In Era, Connor Ragsdale was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice as first-place Collinsville scored seven runs in the seventh inning to rally for a victory against second-place Era in district action.

Cash Morgan singled, walked twice and drove in two, Trevor O’Neal singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Reed Patterson walked three times, drove in a run and scored for Collinsville (16-4, 7-0), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Trenton on Friday afternoon.

Luke Karnes doubled, drove in a run and scored for Era (12-4, 4-3).