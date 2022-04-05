Softball Roundup — Sherman knocks off North; Whitesboro, Bells win big

Herald Democrat

Ava Gibson’s grand slam propelled the Sherman Lady Bearcats to a 5-1 victory over McKinney North at home in District 10-5A action.

Madison Jarvis allowed an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks and singled, walked and drove in a run while Ally Baker singled, walked and scored and Marissa Wells and Addey Kuhn both singled and scored for Sherman (7-16, 3-6), which travels to rival Denison on Friday night.

Haylee Lavallee was 2-for-3 for McKinney North (3-17, 1-8).

District 9-4A

Sanger 4, Van Alstyne 2

In Sanger, Kelsie Adams was 2-for-4 with a pair of triples, drove in a run and scored but fifth-place Van Alstyne lost against fourth-place Sanger in district action.

Tess Cutler was 2-for-3 and scored and Jenna Pharr drove in a run for Van Alstyne (14-7, 3-5), which has the district bye on Friday before hosting first-place Aubrey on Tuesday.

Makynna Meeks was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run for Sanger (12-8, 4-3).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 14, Callisburg 1 (6)

In Gainesville, Tylar Olsen was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice as first-place Whitesboro run-ruled Callisburg in district action.

Maci Graves was 2-for-4, drove in two and scored twice and combined with Karley Wolf on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and a walk, Wolf singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Bradi Gallaway was 2-for-4, walked, doubled and scored twice, Maddy Cole tripled, drove in a run and scored and Addisen McBride singled, drove in two and scored for Whitesboro (12-9, 9-0), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win when it hosts Paradise on Friday.

Lexi Woolsey singled and scored for Callisburg (6-13, 0-9).

Boyd 10, S&S 4

In Sadler, Grace Hyde was 2-for-4 with a double during S&S’ district loss against fourth-place Boyd in district action.

Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Harlee Wooten singled and drove in a run, Reighlee Johnson singled and scored and Marlee Howard walked and scored for S&S (7-11, 2-7), which travels to second-place Pilot Point on Friday.

Ryleigh Ashford was 3-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and scored twice for Boyd (17-9, 5-4).

District 11-3A

Bells 14, Leonard 0 (5)

In Bells, Chloe Russum threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks and also was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored as the fourth-place Lady Panthers run-ruled Leonard in district action.

Bailee Dorris was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and scored three times, Kylee Beach was 2-for-4 with two triples, drove in a run and scored twice, Emma Downing was 2-for-2 with a double, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Blair Baker was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Riley Rolen singled, drove in three and scored twice and Tatum Daniels singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Bells (13-11, 6-3), which plays at third-place Whitewright on Friday.

Chloie Russell singled for Leonard (3-14, 0-9).