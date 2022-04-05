College Baseball Roundup — Storm softball wins; SOSU baseball loses

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Cheyenne Mahy homered twice and drove in six runs as Southeastern Oklahoma State completed a season sweep of East Central with an 8-0 win in six innings in Great American Conference play at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Mahy finished 3-for-3 and was just one RBI shy of the school single-game, Lauren White also homered, Gracie Ore added a pair of hits, Kamarie Wallace singled and drove in a run and Amberlyn Walsworth scattered four hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks for the Savage Storm (20-20, 11-10), who start a home series with Southwestern Oklahoma State starting on Friday.

Baseball

Non-conference

Central Oklahoma 17, Southeastern Oklahoma State 7

EDMOND, Okla. — Dylan Burroughs homered, walked, drove in two and scored twice during Southeastern Oklahoma State’s 17-7 loss in a non-conference match-up with Central Oklahoma.

Matt Miles was 2-for-3, walked twice and scored, Angel Ochoa was 2-for-4, walked and drove in a run, Seth Morrow doubled, walked and drove in a run and Bryce McDermott doubled and scored and Reid Rice walked twice and scored twice for the Savage Storm (24-11), who open a Great American Conference series at Southwestern Oklahoma State on Friday.