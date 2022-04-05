Herald Democrat

Bells, Gunter have TGCA all-state basketball selections

Gunter and Bells had all-state basketball selections by the Texas Girls Coaches Association for the 2021-22 season.

Gunter seniors Alyssa Tarpley and Blakely Esnard and Bells senior Olivia Pedigo were among the 50 players chosen for the Class 3A squad.

It is the second straight season Tarpley was selected.

The trio also were 3A academic all-state honorees and were joined by Bells senior Hannah Bondarenko and Whitesboro senior Libby Langford.