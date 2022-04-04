Whitewright run-rules Leonard in District 11-3A action

WHITEWRIGHT — Four of the final five games on Whitewright’s schedule involve teams immediately surrounding the Lady Tigers in the district standings as five teams are set to battle for four spots down the stretch.

At a time of year where it can be easy to get caught looking ahead, Whitewright was on guard to avoid an upset as it run-ruled Leonard, 10-0, in five innings in 11-3A action.

“The biggest game is the next game, the one we currently have,” WHS head coach Zach Gillen said. “Anyone can show up one night and beat you and you have to be ready to go.”

Madie Rohre was 2-for-3, drove in a run, scored twice and combined with Regan Eldredge on a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts, Eldredge was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI and Kiera Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Whitewright (13-5, 6-2), which stayed in third place a game ahead of Bells and one back of Pottsboro.

“It’s going to be an interesting race. We have a lot of teams that are evenly matched. Gillen said. “There’s a lot of good pitching in our district. It makes it interesting every night and anything can happen during a week.”

Reagan Whitehouse and Allie Shulze singled for Leonard (3-13, 0-8).

Whitewright enacted the run-rule when it scored three times in the bottom of the fifth. With a runner on and two outs, Annsley Campbell singled to left to keep the inning going and Sydney McDaniel reached on an error that brought in two runs.

Eldredge’s RBI double to right center got Whitewright to double-digits and ended the contest.

The first four Whitewright batters reached to open the fourth as the home teams was about to widen the gap to 7-0.

Rohre and Kiley Anderson started the frame with singles and Abreanna Smith was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kiera Anderson plated a pair with a single to center before Raygan Latimer’s RBI groundout to third.

Courtesy runner Gracie Armstrong scored the fourth and final run on an errant pickoff throw to third.

It was plenty of support for Rohre, who went the first four innings, allowing a pair of hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks before Eldredge struck out two in her inning of work.

The only Leonard base runner in the first three innings came when Shulze reached on an error during a dropped third strike in the second.

With two outs in the fourth, Whitehouse singled to left center and Shulze followed with a single to right. But Campbell came up firing and nailed Whitehouse trying to advance to third, the tag by Kiley Anderson applied before Whitehouse could even start her slide.

Whitewright took the lead one batter into game when Eldredge sent a ball to left field that Savannah Ware made a lunging attempt to catch but couldn’t haul it in and the ball rolled to the corner as Eldredge circled the bases.

Ashton Long doubled down the left-field line, Rohre had an RBI single to right field and she eventually scored on Smith’s sac fly to left to make it 3-0.

“It’s always good to get that early lead. It gives you some leeway; you have that breathing room,” Gillen said. “You want to continue that momentum going forward. Even though we had a couple innings we didn’t score we still did a good job.”