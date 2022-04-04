Murray State's late rally sinks Grayson baseball

Herald Democrat

Dalton Beck homered and walked for Grayson College but Murray State scored three times over the final two innings to rally for a 6-5 victory against the Vikings in non-conference action at Dub Hayes Field.

Weston Dean was 2-for-4 and scored, Dax Dathe walked three times and scored twice, Connor McGinnis tripled, walked and drove in a run, Ian Collier singled, walked and scored and Noah Brewer singled and drove in a run for Grayson (22-12), which plays a double-header at Cisco on Wednesday afternoon.