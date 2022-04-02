Van Alstyne starts 2nd half of 9-4A play strong behind Adams' no-no

VAN ALSTYNE — The first-half outcomes in district play by the Lady Panthers can be cut into thirds: two lopsided victories, two lopsided losses and two close contests that ended up being defeats.

It put Van Alstyne in fifth place and a repeat performance down the stretch won’t be good enough to get a program that reached the region semifinals last year for the first time since 1998 back into the playoffs.

And while flipping those narrow outcomes against Sanger and Celina will be key to moving up the standings, the Lady Panthers can’t overlook any opponent.

“The big thing moving into the second half is focusing on the little things,” said VA head coach Jeni Voris, who is in her first season leading the team after serving as an assistant. “We’ve got strong leadership among the upperclassmen. They know what it takes.”

Rylee Adams threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk and also was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice as the Lady Panthers beat Gainesville, 16-0, in four innings to kick off the second half of the 9-4A schedule.

Jenna Pharr tripled, walked, drove in four and scored twice, Callie Hunter was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Paige Scarbro singled, walked, drove in two and scored three times and Avery Jennings singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times for Van Alstyne (14-6, 3-4), which plays at Sanger on Monday night.

In the short term, the Lady Panthers will have to overcome the loss of senior shortstop Kelsie Adams, who injured her right knee making a play in the field during the extra-inning loss to Celina to end the first half.

“We’re hoping to go week-to-week,” Voris said. “The good thing is nothing was torn. She’ll be back as soon as she can.”

Kayleigh Watts was the only base runner for Gainesville (4-17, 0-7) when she walked to lead off the third inning.

It was the third no-hitter of the season for the freshman right-hander but this was the longest, coming after others during tournament play —a two-inning victory over Dallas Skyline and a three-inning win against J.J. Pearce.

In the last meeting with the Lady Leopards, Adams nearly had a no-no as she allowed a hit and a walk with seven strikeouts in an 18-0 victory in three innings.

“She’s done really well for us,” Voris said.

Adams struck out five of the first six Lady Leopards she faced before Watts worked the walk to open the third. A pair of strikeouts followed and Hunter tracked down a liner to right off the bat of Kennedy Dodson that was the only real threat for a hit to end the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Gainesville’s three outs were a pair of comebackers sandwiched around a flyout to center before Van Alstyne enacted the run-rule in the bottom of the frame.

Five of the first six Lady Panthers to bat in the fourth finished off the contest. Madi Thomas walked and Kadence Gage and Savy Soto singled to load the bases.

A run scored and everyone was safe on Jennings’ bunt single and after a force at the plate, Pharr cleared the bases with a triple to center to end the game.

After sending 17 batters to the plate in the first inning, Van Alstyne had a stretch where seven of eight Lady Panthers were retired, except for Jennings reaching on a one-out error in the second.

But the damage had already been done as VA came close to batting around twice in the opening inning en route to building a 12-0 advantage.

Jennings and Scarbro walked to open the game and a series of wild pitches brought in the first run. An error followed for a 2-0 lead and Adams tripled into the left-field corner to keep the scoring going.

Another wild pitch produced the fourth run and the first out of the inning, coming on the seventh batter, still widened the lead as Thomas’ groundout to third made it 5-0.

Gage followed with an RBI single the other way to right field before an error and a walk loaded the bases.

Scarbro’s two-run single to left included an error that let Jennings scored from first and the gap widened to nine.

Adams and Hunter had consecutive RBI singles which pushed the margin to 11-0 and Adams ended the inning’s scoring on another wild pitch.

“Last time we played them we only scored one run in the first,” Voris said. “We talked about that and being disciplined and not mess around. We were going to show up and take care of business.”