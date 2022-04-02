Softball Roundup — Collinsville outlasts Era in 10; Whitesboro nips PP

Herald Democrat

ERA —Devyn Elvington was 3-for-5, walked, drove in three and scored twice as the second-place Collinsville Lady Pirates outlasted fourth-place Era, 11-8, in 10 innings in District 10-2A action.

Shelby Derzapf singled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Audrey Miller and Haidyn Bryson each singled and scored twice and Tessa Vannoy drove in a run and scored for Collinsville (11-8, 7-1), which has the district bye on Tuesday and will play at Ector in a non-district match-up.

Bailey Bowden was 3-for-5, walked and drove in four runs for Era (4-6, 4-4).

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 11, Sherman 0 (5)

In Frisco, Ally Baker and Bailey Miller each singled and stole a base during Sherman’s loss against first-place Prosper Rock Hill in district action.

Marissa Wells also added a hit for Sherman (6-16, 2-6), which hosts McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Kat Luna went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI for Prosper Rock Hill (19-7, 8-0).

Wylie East 4, Denison 0

In Denison, Bella Palmer was 2-for-3 during fourth-place Denison’s loss against third-place Wylie East in district play.

Ashlinn Hamilton singled, walked and allowed an earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk and Jewel Hiberd singled for Denison (15-8, 4-4), which is tied with Lovejoy in the standings.

The Lady Yellow Jackets host Princeton on Tuesday night.

Abby Hollingsworth was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI for Wylie East (13-11, 5-3).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 5, Pilot Point 4

In Whitesboro, Bradi Gallaway was 4-for-4 with a home run, double and scored three times as first-place Whitesboro held off second-place Pilot Point in district action.

Maci Graves also homered, Addisen McBride doubled and drove in two, Melanie Baldwin doubled and walked and Karley Wolf allowed two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks for Whitesboro (11-9, 8-0), which plays at Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Ponder 6, S&S 2

In Sadler, Ashlynn Fowler homered, walked and drove in both runs during S&S’ loss against Ponder in district action.

Dara Muller doubled, walked twice and scored, Bri Fowler was 2-for-4, Whitni Scoggins doubled and Marlee Howard singled and walked for S&S (7-10, 2-6), which hosts Boyd on Tuesday night.

Tate Wells was 3-for-4 and scored for Ponder (8-12, 3-4).

District 11-3A

Bells 20, Blue Ridge 10 (6)

In Blue Ridge, Emma Downing was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored three times as fourth-place Bells run-ruled Blue Ridge in district action.

Bailee Dorris was 3-for-4 with two doubles, walked, drove in four and scored three times, Kylee Beach was 3-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Chloe Russum was 2-for-5 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, Blair Baker was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice and Tatum Daniels was 2-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice for Bells (12-11, 5-3), which hosts Leonard on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro 7, Howe 6

In Pottsboro, Kayci Schiltz was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice as second-place Pottsboro held off Howe in district action.

Aly Malone was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Emma Hughes and Angelica Esparza each went 2-for-3 and scored, Emily Pittman doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Riley Condron singled, drove in a run and scored for Pottsboro (17-3 7-1), which plays at first-place Gunter on Tuesday night.

Kamry Snapp was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Jocee McCullar was 2-for-4 and scored, Kaitlyn Fuhr singled and drove in two and Kennadi Barrett singled, drove in a run and scored for Howe (4-16, 2-6), which hosts Bonham on Tuesday.

Gunter 10, Bonham 0

In Bonham, Hayden Fox was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and scored twice as first-place Gunter defeated Bonham in district play.

Skylar Pogue was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Olivia Eft was 2-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored four times, Sarah Beth Jackson was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and scored twice, Lizzie Williams was 2-for-4 and scored and Rhyan Pogue threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits to go with seven strikeouts and two walks for Gunter (14-6, 8-0), which can clinch a playoff spot with a home win against second-place Pottsboro on Tuesday.

Kaitlyn Capehart was 2-for-3 with a double for Bonham (14-8, 3-5).

District 15-2A

Sam Rayburn 7, Tom Bean 6

In Tom Bean, Delaney Hemming was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and scored twice but fourth-place Tom Bean’s comeback fell short against district co-leader Sam Rayburn.

Madison Holmes doubled, drove in two and scored, Emmy Pennell was 2-for-4 with two doubles and drove in a run, Jacie Konrad doubled, walked and scored twice and Kiki Carter doubled and drove in a run for Tom Bean (8-8, 3-4), which plays at Savoy on Tuesday.

Layla Brewer was 3-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored three times for Sam Rayburn (10-6, 6-1).

TAPPS Division IV District 1

Fort Worth Temple Christian 16, Texoma Christian 1

In Fort Worth, Nealee Russell doubled and walked during Texoma Christian’s district loss against Fort Worth Temple Christian.

Kate Turner added an RBI single and Abby Murphy also finished with a hit for Texoma Christian (1-2, 1-2), which hosts Kennedale Fellowship on Tuesday.