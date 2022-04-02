College Diamond Roundup — Bethel's blast gives Vikings a walk-off win

Herald Democrat

Tate Bethel’s pinch-hit two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth gave Grayson College an 8-6 walk-off victory over Temple College to split a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field.

Noah Brewer was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored, J.D. Gregson was 2-for-4, walked and scored three times, Dalton Beck was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice and Chayton Krauss singled, walked, drove in two and scored for the Vikings (22-11, 12-4), who host Murray State on Monday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 4-2 loss. Dax Dathe was 3-for-3, walked and drove in two, Gregson was 2-for-2 with a double, walked and scored and Davis Powell doubled, walked and scored.

SCAC

Southwestern 8, Austin College 5 (11)

Zack Mahoney was 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI but Austin College came up short in an 8-5 loss in 11 innings at home against Southwestern to lose a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Logan Ballard was 2-for-5 with a double and scored, Mason Woodhouse was 2-for-4 and walked, Jake Webster singled, walked and scored twice for the ‘Roos (7-17, 2-7), who host Texas Lutheran to start a series on Friday.

Austin College started with a 7-1 victory. Ryan Culp allowed a run on three hits with nine strikeouts and four walks, Brandon Hill was 3-for-4 and scored twice, Beau Beshires was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Sergio De Paoli was 2-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Ballard doubled, drove in a run and scored and Woodhouse singled and drove in a pair.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 9, Oklahoma Baptist 8

DURANT, Okla. — Hayden Evans tripled, walked, drove in three and scored twice as Southeastern Oklahoma State swept a double-header against Oklahoma Baptist with a 9-8 victory to close out a Great American Conference series at Mike Metheny Field.

Seth Morrow was 2-for-3, homered and walked, Joseph Ramirez doubled and drove in three and Reid Rice doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for the Savage Storm (24-10, 13-8), who play at Central Oklahoma on Tuesday afternoon.

Southeastern started with a 13-9 victory. Morrow was 4-for-6 and a triple shy of a cycle with four RBI, Dylan Herd was 2-for-4 with a homer, five RBI and scored twice, Rice was 2-for-4 with a homer, walked and scored twice, Evans singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Ramirez singled, walked three times and scored and Matt Miles singled, walked and scored.

Softball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 7, Temple College 6

TEMPLE — Macee Cobb was 3-for-4 with three RBI and second-place Grayson College earned a sweep against third-place Temple College with a 7-6 victory in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

J.T. Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Amiah Galcatcher was 2-for-4 with a double, Kaylee Hewitt singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Tara Stewart drove in a run and scored twice and Kye Stone singled, walked and drove in a run for the Lady Vikings (27-5, 17-3), who have won 13 straight.

Grayson hosts Cisco College in a double-header on Wednesday.

The Lady Vikings started with a 5-2 victory. J.T. Smith was 3-for-4 and scored, Amiah Galcatcher singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Kaylee Hewitt doubled and drove in a run, Ellie Vance singled, walked and scored and Sage Harlow and Carsyn Cox each singled and scored.

GAC

Oklahoma Baptist 1, Southeastern Oklahoma State 0 (11)

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Cheyenne Mahy scatted eight hits and a walk across 10 and a third innings with 11 strikeouts as Southeastern Oklahoma State suffered a second-straight walk-off loss, 1-0, in 11 innings to drop a Great American Conference series against Oklahoma Baptist.

Marilyn Alvarado doubled while Alexis Lambert and Bailey Beard singled for the Savage Storm (19-20, 10-10), who host East Central on Tuesday afternoon.

Southeastern started with a 4-3 walk-off loss. Kamarie Wallace doubled, drove in a run and scored, Alvarado singled, walked and drove in a run, Peyton Streetman singled and scored and Mahy drove in a run and scored.