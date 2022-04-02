Baseball Roundup — Whitesboro, S&S pick up extra-inning wins

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — Jacob Smith was 2-for-3 with a triple, walked and scored twice as second-place Whitesboro rallied for 3-2 walk-off victory in eight innings over third-place Paradise in District 10-3A action.

Greyson Ledbetter was 2-for-3 and walked, Torran Naglestad singled, scored and earned the win in relief, Mac Harper singled and drove in a run and Blake Beste was 2-for-4 for Whitesboro (11-4, 5-1), which plays at Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Hayden Crites went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run for Paradise (19-7, 4-2).

S&S 5, Valley View 4 (8)

In Valley View, Kota Richardson threw six and a third innings of scoreless relief, allowing a hit and a walk to go with eight strikeouts and tripled, walked twice, drove in two and scored as fourth-place S&S edged Valley View in extra innings in 10-3A play.

Efren Hernandez was 3-for-3 with a double, walked and scored, Landon Lewis singled, walked twice and scored and Josh Pittner singled and drove in a run for S&S (8-9, 3-3), which hosts Paradise on Tuesday night.

Wyatt Huber was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored for Valley View (1-13, 0-6).

District 10-5A

Wylie East 8, Sherman 7 (10)

In Wylie, Connor Clark was 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, walked, drove in a run and scored but fourth-place Sherman came up short against first-place Wylie East after the Raiders’ walk-off victory in 10 innings.

Gabe Blankenship doubled, drove in two and scored, Logan Williams and Daniel Clark each singled and scored and Paxton Samuelson and Trevor VanSant each singled and drove in a run for Sherman (6-9, 2-4), which is tied with Denison and McKinney North in the standings.

The Bearcats host Princeton on Tuesday night.

Jacob Hollingsworth was 3-for-5 and scored three times for Wylie East (11-3, 6-0).

Lovejoy 9, Denison 0

In Lucas, Ty Kirkbride and Garland Parker each went 2-for-3 during fourth-place Denison’s loss against second-place Lovejoy during district action.

Zane Bellows singled and Peyton Johnson walked for Denison (9-11, 2-4), which is tied with Sherman and McKinney North in the standings.

The Yellow Jackets host The Colony on Tuesday night.

Aidan Smith homered and drove in four for Lovejoy (12-7, 5-1).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 10, Gainesville 0 (5)

In Van Alstyne, Cade Milroy was 3-for-3 with a double, four RBI and scored as Van Alstyne run-ruled Gainesville in district action.

Riley Dancer and Luke Juarez combined on the two-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks while Dancer was 2-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, Mathew Crawford doubled, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times and Weston Johnston was 2-for-4 and drove in a run for Van Alstyne (11-5, 1-4), which plays at Sanger on Monday night.

Jaidyn Sharpe and Hunter Galubenski singled for Gainesville (2-12, 0-5).

District 11-3A

Whitewright 5, Bells 3

In Bells, Kasey Sanders singled, drove in a run and scored as fourth-place Whitewright defeated second-place Bells in district action.

Deegan Bement singled, walked and scored, Tyler Trapp walked twice and scored and Cooper Coley singled and walked for Whitewright (6-12, 3-3), which travels to Bonham on Tuesday.

Cooper Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Brock Rodgers was 2-for-3, Colt Stone doubled, walked and drove in a run and Lane Kendrick singled, walked and scored for Bells (11-4, 4-2), which hosts Pottsboro — the team it is tied with for second — on Tuesday night.

Gunter 10, Howe 4

In Howe, Trey Oblas homered, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times as first-place Gunter defeated Howe in district action.

Cade Dodson was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Colson Wood was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Mason Sadler singled, walked twice and scored twice and Kaden Rigsby doubled and scored for Gunter (16-1, 6-0), which hosts Leonard on Tuesday night.

Garren Lankford doubled, drove in three and scored, Carson Daniels was 2-for-3 and walked, Ryan Hough was 2-for-4 and Luke Lopez singled and drove in a run for Howe (6-9, 2-4), which travels to Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Pottsboro 12, Bonham 1 (5)

In Bonham, Jaxson Jester was 2-for-3, walked, drove in three and scored twice as Pottsboro run-ruled Bonham in district action.

Grayson Watson was 2-for-3 with a home run and scored twice, Barrett Kent was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in two, scored and didn’t allow an earned run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk, Reid Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice, Aaron Massie doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Ryan Hicks and Jay Bradley each singled and drove in two for Pottsboro (12-5, 4-2), which moved into a tie with Bells for second place.

The Cardinals play at Bells on Tuesday night.

Darian Yarborough singled and scored for Bonham (1-13, 0-6).

District 11-2A

Collinsville 14, Tom Bean 1 (5)

In Tom Bean, Logan Jenkins allowed an unearned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks as first-place Collinsville defeated third-place Tom Bean in district action.

Reed Patterson was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Rylan Newman was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked, drove in two and scored, Cash Morgan was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Trevor O’Neal tripled and drove in three and Hunter Vannoy singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Collinsville (15-4, 6-0), which plays at second-place Era on Tuesday night.

Alex Sanchez singled, walked and scored while Collin Cherry and Braylin Barrett singled for Tom Bean (4-11, 3-3), which fell into a three-way tie for third with Trenton and Ector.

The Tomcats travel to Trenton on Tuesday.

Tioga 11, Trenton 2

In Trenton, Austin Norwood went 4-for-4 with two RBI and scored as fifth-place Tioga defeated third-place Trenton in district action.

Logan Westbrook was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Tanner Yant was 2-for-5, drove in two and scored twice, Tyler Henley singled, drove in two and scored, Johnny Dorpinghaus doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Shane Babbitt doubled and scored for Tioga (3-8, 2-4), which plays at Ector on Tuesday night.