Austin College women's water polo falls against Brown

Herald Democrat

The Austin College women's water polo made history by hosting the first ever varsity women’s water polo contest in the state of Texas but the ‘Roos weren’t able to keep pace with Brown University in a 16-6 non-conference loss.

Brown, which is No. 20 in Division I, held a 9-4 half-time lead and increased it from there.

Brooke Le scored three times for Austin College (6-7) as the 'Roos celebrated Senior Day, while fellow senior Presley Woods also tallied a goal. Maddie Jacks and Sammi Theile each found the net once for AC, which travels to Wisconsin this weekend to face Carthage, Macalester, Wittenberg and Augustana to close out the regular season.