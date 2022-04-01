College Diamond Roundup — Storm softball wins; AC, Southeastern baseball fall

Herald Democrat

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Marilyn Alvarado was 2-for-3 with a homer, four RBI and scored twice as Southeastern Oklahoma State opened its Great American Conference series against Oklahoma Baptist with a 9-3 victory.

Alexis Lambert homered, Kady Fryrear was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Kamarie Wallace singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Lauren White singled and drove in two for the Savage Storm (19-18. 10-8), which close the series with a double-header on Saturday afternoon.

Baseball

SCAC

Southwestern 10, Austin College 5

Jake Webster was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice during Austin College’s series-opening 10-5 loss at home against Southwestern in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Scott Hosmer was 3-for-4 with a double, walked and drove in a run, Branson Vrazel was 2-for-5 and scored, Jake Trapani was 2-for-5 and drove in a run, Sergio De Paoli doubled and drove in two and Mason Woodhouse singled, walked and scored for Austin College (6-16, 1-6), which closes the series with a double-header on Saturday.

GAC

Oklahoma Baptist 13, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1

DURANT, Okla.— Luke Lockhert singled, walked and scored during Southeastern Oklahoma State’s 13-1 loss against Oklahoma Baptist to open a Great America Conference series at Mike Metheny Field.

Reid Rice doubles and Dylan Herd drove in a run for the Savage Storm (22-10, 11-8), which close the series with a double-header on Saturday afternoon.