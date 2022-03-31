One week and counting until Ducks Unlimited Expo

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

One week after the Texoma Chapter of Ducks Unlimited had an almost certain record breaking springtime Couple’s DU event at Denison’s Loy Lake Park, there’s a lot of smiles still ongoing among local quacker backers.

For starters, last week’s Texoma event was eye-popping, to say the least, with a live auction nearly as robust as the one during the annual October event, the latter of which helps to make the local chapter one of the best in the entire Lone Star State, and in some years, even across the nation, as the local group’s numerous Elite Level and President’s Award winning banners pays tribute to.

While the final numbers aren’t available just yet, the group raised something north of $40,000 in the live auction alone last week if my math skills weren’t too rusty. And when added to the silent auction, the special games, and the raffles (which may have also been record breaking for the springtime Texoma event), and the local DU group is off to a great start for its 2022 fundraising, months before they even start planning the fall gathering.

But there’s no time for anyone who volunteers for DU’s ongoing work in North Texas and beyond to rest upon any previous success, because the work for the ducks continues this weekend and next with not one, but two events that Texomaland residents might want to take notice of.

First up, this weekend marks the annual Bois D’arc Creek Chapter of Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner. This time, however, instead of holding the quacker backer event in the Bonham area, the Fannin County banquet will move to the Magnolia Grace Ranch in Leonard. For info on this weekend’s event, please visitwww.ducks.org .

But that’s hardly the end of the local Ducks Unlimited excitement, however, as the Memphis-based conservation organization returns to North Texas next weekend for the second annual Ducks Unlimmited Expo (DUX), scheduled to run rain or shine from April 8-10 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Held in June last year after COVID-19 restrictions and fears forced a calendar adjustment for the 2021 event, the event returns this year for milder weather and a jam packed schedule once again. While there won’t be the big country music concerts that the event had a year ago, there will be dozens of exhibitors, retailers, and villages centered around various outdoors topics (ATV/UTV, 4x4 Off-Roading, Gun Dogs, Shooting, Conservation, and more) along with several duck and goose calling contests. In terms of the calling contests, there’s even a sanctioned regional event that will send its winner to Stuttgart, Ark. For the 2022 World Duck Calling Contest next November.

While there will be a full-fledged treatment of the 2022 DUX event in next week’s edition of the Herald Democrat Outdoors, suffice it to say that the event is big and well-worth attending. In fact, my son Will and I went a couple of days in a row last year (he works for Quail Forever and helped them man a booth) and we plan to do the same again next weekend.

If you’re interested in attending the 2022 DUX event, it will run from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, April 8; from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 9; and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

For more information on DUX, please visit the website at www.duckexpo.com .