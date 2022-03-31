Lynn Burkhead — Hopes remain high for spring turkey season success

Herald Democrat

In years past, it used to be written in this spot that when it comes to spring turkey hunting prospects, there were few better spots in all of the world than Texas and Oklahoma, at least if you liked chasing longbeards, seeing big gobblers strut about, and hearing lots of gobbling.

While the wild turkey isn’t doing nearly as well as it was a generation ago, there’s still some pretty good hunting left in many parts of both states, including some portions of Texomaland. And even with a variety of different starting dates on tap in 2022, it should be a good spring season once again this year, especially if pre-season reports from biologists and guides turns out to be accurate.

I say that because the wild turkey is in decline in some parts of Texas and Oklahoma, places where numbers were once good. And while the hunting remains generally good in both states, where it’s suffering, it’s because of many of the same ideas that drove much of the recent debate about the contentious gun-season deer hunting proposal that was defeated for Grayson, Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties.

As is the case with local deer numbers, the limited turkey population in the local woods, sparse habitat, and the push of economic and population growth, all means that spring turkey hunting isn’t a sure bet anywhere close to Denison and Sherman.

In fact, the recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department news release for the 2022 spring turkey outlook across the state notes that under the Lone Star State’s eastern turkey hunting regulations package, only 12 counties will have an open hunting season this spring. Years ago, after intense restocking efforts of the eastern wild turkey by TPWD and the National Wild Turkey Federation, numerous counties in East Texas had open spring seasons, but for a variety of reasons, those stockings failed and one by one, counties have dropped off the list.

So far, that doesn’t include Grayson County, along with Fannin and Lamar Counties to the east, all of which have limited populations of wild turkeys. If the land you hunt on happens to have wild turkeys strutting and gobbling about during the April 22 through May 14 season in the local woods, consider yourself fortunate and enjoy it while you can because there’s no guarantee it’s going to last down the road. Also remember that if you take a gobbler in any of those three counties (or the other nine East Texas counties open to spring turkey hunting), you’ll be required to report it within 24-hours of harvest, either online (https://apps.tpwd.state.tx.us/huntharvest/home.faces) or through the My Texas Hunt Harvest app.

While hunters in Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar Counties must wait a few more weeks before their hunting opportunity begins, the 2022 spring turkey season opens up for the North Texas Rio Grande Zone this weekend, running from April 2 through May 15 in a number of counties to the west and southwest of the Texomaland area. That includes Cooke County, Montague County, and Clay County, spots that have a few more gobblers roaming about than we do here locally.

But even there, the best success will likely be in spots with solid numbers in the past several years, not to mention strong historical hunting spots that have been that way for years. Add in the floods of a few years ago, the drought of recent months, and of course, the huge run of winter storms and arctic cold during February 2021, and there could be some variations even where hunting prospects have been solid in past years.

But in general, if you’ve filled a tag in past years, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to do it again this spring.

On the Texas side of the Red River, TPWD and its recent news release notes that areas across Texas that have historically had huntable populations of wild turkeys will likely have solid numbers available again this spring, meaning that the hunting season and spring turkey prospects are generally good in the Cross Timbers, the Edwards Plateau and South Texas according to Jason Hardin, the wild turkey program leader for TPWD.

“Much of the state had fair to good recruitment last spring and summer, and hunters should expect to see quite a few jakes,” said Hardin, in a news release. “That also means there will be a lot of jennies (juvenile hens) on the landscape, which could distract gobblers and make a hunter’s calls and decoys less desirable. It’s hard to beat the real thing!”

Hardin points out that the Rolling Plains region out towards Abilene has been a long-time destination for wild turkey hunters in the Lone Star State and should be again this spring. He notes that this area has historically held very good numbers of birds along major and secondary watersheds like the Canadian River, the Salt Fork and the Red River.

Timely winter and spring rainfall led to good poult production and recruitment last spring and summer. However, as most local backyard rain gauges and the latest drought monitoring maps can attest too, there’s been a serious decline in precipitation trends over recent months as some areas have had some of their driest weather in years. Even as wildfires have raged in some areas west and northwest of Fort Worth in recent weeks, the southern counties of the Rolling Plains ecoregion seem to be in better shape and biologists note that they are even seeing some expansion of Rio Grande birds in some spots.

Down in the Hill Country, or more technically, the Edwards Plateau, the center of the state has long been a stronghold for wild turkeys according to TPWD. In fact, the Hill Country has provided some of Texas’ highest Rio Grande bird densities and annually delivers some of the Lone Star State’s highest harvest totals. According to the TPWD news release, Hardin notes that the western Edwards Plateau has some of the highest densities and production, and once again, Rio Grande recruitment appears to have been fair to good over the past few years.

As with most large ecoregions, TPWD biologists have mixed reports of Rio Grande turkey numbers and recruitment down in south Texas, however. While TPWD says that areas around Uvalde have reported below average production and recruitment over the past couple of years, other areas just to the east have reported good recruitment.

The bottom line down in the Brush Country is that hunters should expect to see lots of jakes across most areas that traditionally hold wild turkeys in south Texas. Hunters down to the south and southeast of San Antonio should focus their efforts on creeks and drainages according to TPWD, with larger trees in the central and western portions of south Texas, and around oak mottes in the Coastal Sand Sheet in Brooks, Kenedy and Willacy counties, offering the best hunting chances.

Some hunters here in the Texomaland area do their spring turkey hunting on the north side of the Red River in Oklahoma, and there, prospects are generally good in spots where the hunting is typically good. That includes the Waurika, Okla. area where Denison native Dakota Stowers owns and operates the North Texas Outfitters guiding service. With most of his NTO properties actually fall on the Oklahoma side of the Red River—and in a few cases, just to the south near Wichita Falls—the longtime guide is fairly optimistic for a year of good spring turkey hunting.

“It’s looking pretty good,” said Stowers, a couple of weeks before the statewide April 16-May 16 season commences in Oklahoma. “The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation dropped the bird harvest down to one tom because as a whole, we were down in numbers across the state. But as for southern Oklahoma, at least from the seat of my pickup truck as I’ve been driving around and scouting, I’d say that our Rio Grande bird numbers are actually stable, or maybe even actually up this year, as compared to the last couple of years.”

Stowers and his guides have one of the Sooner State’s most successful outfitting operations, annually guiding clients from across the country to some very nice trophy gobblers. And most days, the action is also good enough to shoot entertaining television shows as this week’s new episode of MOJO Outdoors shows on the Sportsman Channel. When legendary turkey calling champion Preston Pittman came to the Sooner State last year, the NTO turkey hunting action was great and Pittman downed a grand Oklahoma longbeard as the cameras looked on.

Stowers expects more of the same this year as clients — and a TV camera or two — fly in from around the country and stay at NTO’s new Mesquite Hollow Lodge.

“Yes sir, they are already gobbling and strutting pretty good, even with the recent cold weather and storms,” the former Denison Yellow Jacket football player said. “In years past, our season normally opened up on April 6, but that’s been pushed back 10 days until April 16, to give the toms here a better chance to successfully breed the hens. The turkey hunting has been pretty good out here since I started NTO, and if this will make it even better, that’s great.”

While he might have to wait a little longer than in previous years to guide his clients to turkey hunting success, Stowers knows where to find longbeards sounding off in the roost trees on opening morning. And while the gobbler getting gratification may be delayed a few days on the north side of the Red River this year, it will all be worthwhile in the end.

Just like it usually is in other parts of North Texas and southern Oklahoma too, spots where the springtime wind blows, storms billow up, wildflowers bloom, and wild turkeys gobble their lovesick intentions to anyone willing to listen.

It’s a springtime dance and hunting game as old as time itself, and hopefully, that will never change.