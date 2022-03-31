J.B. Webb — Let the wind blow, a fishing we shall go

Herald Democrat

After Charlie and my “fishing not catching trip” last week, I was determined to go again.

Honey-dos kept me busy Monday and Tuesday was out of the question as the light breezes had about everything not pinned down flying through the neighborhood. It even got my lattice work that had been through a stouter wind than that. Making my run to the boat ramp with my two puppies I saw trash that will keep me busy picking up everywhere: in ditches and up against fences.

Wednesday after taking the pups on their morning trip, I got back, turned them over to Susan and hooked up my boat. That’s a perk of living at the lake. There was a light wind blowing.

Launching I found 53-degree water in our cove and in a couple of other creeks I fished. I can decide to go and be in the water within 15 minutes or less. I didn’t call Charlie because I didn’t know I was going fishing until I saw how hard the wind was blowing. It was a spur of the moment decision to go.

Last Friday I had lost a big fish near our boat ramp on a Bomber Rayburn Red Gold Fat Free Flat A I had made into a Square Bill and after losing that big fish I put bigger hooks on it.

After a little careful cutting and filing and a few trips to the ramp, It works great and that was what the fish hit Friday and then Wednesday. A word of caution: I tinker with a lot of my lures. If you want to modify one, be careful and check it often for running straight.

A swimming pool is a good place to watch your lure work. Even when I think I have mine right I still keep a little file in my boat to fine-tune them.

Wednesday, I started in our Cove and trolled to the back fishing down the northwest side. I had put on a YUMbrella Junior Flash Mob and fished to the back. I had two small bass to show for my casts. Moving over to the rocky bank I picked up another better fish before hanging up and finally getting the YUMbrella loose, I decided to move.

There were soft, gentle waves; if there is such an animal on Texoma, coming down and it made Tombstone just run smoothly, matter of fact I was drinking coffee as I ran. Hydraulic Steering is great. There was a light sprinkle falling but it ended before I got to my next stop.

I fished my way to the back throwing the Bomber Crank Bait and my Blakemore Road Runner with a 3- inch White Pulse Swimbait. The Blakemore Road Runner worked good for sandbass but I never got a green fish on it. I had a little wind behind me as I worked my way out.

Fishing my Bomber Crank bait while keeping parallel to the bank along a drop off I got two more decent bass on it before I got back to where I had started. I pulled a no-no: never leave fish you are catching.

I made a run to one other spot I wanted to try. I fished it for 30 minutes or so and never got a smell. By that time the wind was getting up so I headed home. Glad I have two gas tanks. I’m too tight to buy a new gas gauge so I always make sure I keep a written record of which tanks holds the most gas.

Bouncing along Tombstone began to slow; quickly changing tanks I got him to belch and die. It took a few tries before he roared to life and we finished our trip. I was the only boat in Little Mineral that was on the water. As the wind got higher I think I saw the reason.

My winter bite is almost over but it’s looking like a good spring coming up. My crappie still haven’t shown up at the fish market yet. I haven’t heard of anyone really nailing them yet either. Clean your rods and reels and sharpen your baits because spring is coming.