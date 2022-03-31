College Diamond Roundup — Vikings split while Lady Vikings sweep

Herald Democrat

TEMPLE — Davis Powell was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, and four RBI as Grayson College earned a split of a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference series with an 11-1 victory against Temple College.

Clark Candiotti threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk, Dalton Beck was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in three and scored twice, Ian Collier was 2-for-3, walked and scored twice, Chayton Krauss was 2-for-4 and scored twice and Albert Serrano walked twice and scored three times for the Vikings (21-10, 10-3), who host Temple for a double-header on Saturday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 5-1 loss. Brandon Howell was 2-for-3, Connor McGinnis singled and walked twice and Devin Warner singled, walked and scored.

Softball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 10, Temple College 2 (6)

J.T. Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple, walked twice and scored three times as second-place Grayson College finished off a sweep of third-place Temple College, 10-2, in six innings in a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference match-up.

Kaylee Hewitt homered and drove in three, Sage Harlow doubled, walked, drove in three and scored, Kenna Collett singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Ellie Vance was 2-for-4 and scored and Kye Stone went 2-for-4 for the Lady Vikings (25-5, 15-3), who play a double-header at Temple on Saturday.

Grayson started with a 16-5 victory in five innings. Maddy Gonzales was 2-for-2 with a pair of homers and six RBI, Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Collett was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored twice, Vance was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Hewitt was 2-for-3, homered and scored twice and Harlow doubled, walked and drove in two.