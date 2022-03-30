Storm’s Royall picks up second GAC weekly women’s tennis honor

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — For the second time in three weeks Southeastern Oklahoma State's Skye Royall has been named the Great American Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week.

Royall, a native of Safety Bay, Australia, posted a 2-0 record in singles play, opening her week with a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 38 Midwestern State's Hannah Yip in the No. 2 position.

Despite a loss in doubles play, she helped the Storm to a 4-3 win over MSU.

Despite the Storm’s 4-3 loss against No. 19 Drury, she downed Nastasia Jedrychowski by a 6-4, 6-1 margin.