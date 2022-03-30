Softball Roundup — Sherman beats Princeton; Gunter, Pottsboro win big

Herald Democrat

Ava Gibson was 2-for-4 with a home run, walked, drove in four and scored three times as the Sherman Lady Bearcats defeated Princeton, 11-7, in District 10-5A action at Sherman High School.

Libby Cernero was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Ally Baker was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Addey Kuhn was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Marissa Wells was 2-for-3 with two doubles, walked and scored and Bailey Miller doubled, walked, drove in two and scored for Sherman (6-15, 2-5), which plays at first-place Prosper Rock Hill on Friday to start the second half of district play.

Hallie Day doubled and scored for Princeton (5-11, 1-6).

The Colony 7, Denison 2

In Denison, Campbell Anderson walked twice and drove in a run during third-place Denison’s loss against second-place The Colony in 10-5A play.

Maddison Luper and Autumn Mitchell each singled and scored and Ashlinn Hamilton singled and walked for Denison (15-7, 4-3), which fell into a third-place tie with Lovejoy and Wylie East entering the second half of district play. The Lady Jackets host Wylie East on Friday night.

Kaitlyn Moeller was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in two and scored for The Colony (11-7, 6-1).

District 9-4A

Celina 7, Van Alstyne 5 (10)

In Van Alstyne, Jenna Pharr was 3-for-4 and walked during fifth-place Van Alstyne’s loss against second-place Celina in district action.

Rylee Adams was 2-for-5 with a double and drove in a run, Tess Cutler singled, drove in a run and scored, Paige Scarbro singled, walked and scored and Avery Jennings walked twice and scored for Van Alstyne (13-6, 2-4), which starts the second half of district play by hosting Gainesville on Friday.

Kinsey Murray was 3-for-6 with three RBI and scored for Celina (14-6, 4-2).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 3, S&S 1

In Sadler, Olivia Hildebrand was 2-for-3 with a home run as first-place Whitesboro defeated sixth-place S&S in district action.

Bradi Gallaway was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and scored twice, Addisen McBride singled and walked and Karley Wolf allowed a run on three hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks for Whitesboro (10-9, 7-0), which hosts second-place Pilot Point on Friday.

Ashlynn Fowler homered, Marlee Howard doubled and Dara Muller allowed two earned runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts and two walks for S&S (7-9, 2-5), which hosts Ponder on Friday.

District 11-3A

Gunter 13, Bells 2 (5)

In Gunter, Rhyan Pogue threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks and also homered and drove in three as first-place Gunter ended the first half of district play with a victory against fourth-place Bells.

Hayden Fox was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Olivia Eft was 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice, Skylar Pogue was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Sarah Beth Jackson was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Madi Thigpen doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Gabi Geisendorff singled and drove in two for Gunter (13-6, 7-0), which plays at Bonham on Friday night.

Brooklyn Blodgett doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Kinley Weger walked and scored for Bells (11-11, 4-3), which travels to Blue Ridge on Friday.

Pottsboro 13, Leonard 0 (5)

In Pottsboro, Aly Malone threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks and also drove in two and scored twice as second-place Pottsboro run-ruled Leonard in district action.

Tessa De La Cruz was 3-for-3 and a triple shy of a cycle with five RBI and scored twice, Kayci Schiltz was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Emily Pittman singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Emma Hughes was 2-for-3 and scored for Pottsboro (16-3, 6-1), which hosts Howe on Friday.

Whitewright 8, Howe 3

In Howe, Ashton Long was 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI as third-place Whitewright defeated Howe in district action.

Regan Eldredge was 4-for-5 with a double and scored, Kiley Anderson was 2-for-4, walked and scored, Annsley Campbell singled, drove in two and scored and Madie Rohre was 2-for-5 for Whitewright (12-5, 5-2), which hosts Leonard on Friday.

Ryleigh Craven was 2-for-2 with a double, triple and three RBI, Kaitlyn Fuhr singled and scored twice and Kennadi Barrett and Chloe Scoggins singled for Howe (4-15, 2-5), which heads to Pottsboro on Friday night.

TAPPS Division IV District 1

Fort Worth Calvary Christian 18, Texoma Christian 8

In Fort Worth, Abby Murphy singled, walked twice and drove in two but Texoma Christian lost against Fort Worth Calvary in district action.

Nealee Russell walked twice and scored three times, Hannah Martin drove in a pair, T’a nne Boyd walked three times and scored twice and Grace Gross singled and drove in a run for Texoma Christian (1-1, 1-1), which plays at Fort Worth Temple on Friday.