Lady Vikings forward Taylor named NJCAA basketball All-American

Grayson College forward Promise Taylor has been named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I All-American for her performance during the 2021-22 season.

Taylor was one of 10 players selected to the second team. She averaged 11.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, four blocks and shot 57.5 percent from the field.

She had previously been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year as well as an all-Region V selection.